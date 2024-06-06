Pete Townshend Collects Rare Live Performances in Massive New Box

Pete Townshend is packaging nine rare solo shows into a massive 14-disc set simply titled Live in Concert 1985-2001.

Included are several signature performances: There are entire renditions of Lifehouse and Psychoderelict, as well as a pair of concerts at London's Deep End featuring special guest David Gilmour from Pink Floyd.

Due on July 26, Live in Concert 1985-2001 is available now for preorder. The album cover image and complete track listing are below.

These rare recordings were initially only available through Townshend's website, and all of them have been out of print for two decades. He admits now that trying to main twin careers with the Who and as a solo artist ultimately became more than he could handle.

"I have to live enough life to provide me with inspiration and context for my songs, I have to then spend enough time in my home studio finessing songs so they feel worthy of [the Who]," Townshend said in an official statement. "Then I have to re-record them with that band, then speak eloquently about them to the media, justifying my creative divergences. Then I must tour endlessly behind the new music, continuing to celebrate the old stuff as well, and then start all over again.

"The idea that I would do all that for the Who and then do it for myself as well is simply plain insane," Townshend added. "And yet for a while, I tried. It didn't go well. One career is enough."

The Live in Concert 1985-2001package is rounded out by a 26-page hardback book with notes by band archivist Matt Kent, a new exclusive interview with Townshend, and rare photographs.

Pete Townshend, Live in Concert 1985-2001 Track Listing

DISC ONE: Nov. 1-2, 1985, Brixton Academy

"Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

"A Little Is Enough"

"Secondhand Love"

"That's Alright Mama"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"The Shout"

"Harlem Shuffle"

"Barefootin'"

"After the Fire"

"Love On the Air"

"Midnight Lover"

"Blue Light"

"I Put a Spell on You"

"I'm One"

DISC TWO: Nov. 1-2, 1985, Brixton Academy

"Driftin'"

"Magic Bus"

"Save It For Later"

"Eyesight to the Blind"

"Walkin'"

"Stop Hurting People"

"The Sea Refuses No River"

"Boogie Stop Shuffle"

"Face the Face"

"Pinball Wizard"

"Give Blood"

"Night Train"

DISC THREE: Aug. 7, 1993, Brooklyn Academy of Music

"Intro"

"English Boy"

"Meher Baba M3"

"Let's Get Pretentious"

"Meher Baba M4 [Signal Box]"

"Early Morning Dreams"

"I Want That Thing"

"Intro: Outlive the Dinosaur"

"Outlive the Dinosaur"

"Gridlife"

"Flame [Demo]"

"Now and Then"

"I Am Afraid"

"Gridlife 2"

"Don't Try to Make Me Real"

"Intro: Predictable"

"Predictable"

"Flame"

"Meher Baba M5 [Vivaldi]"

"Fake It"

"Intro: Now and Then [Reprise]"

"Now and Then [Reprise]"

"Baba O'Riley [Demo]"

"English Boy [Reprise]"

DISC FOUR: Aug. 7, 1993, Brooklyn Academy of Music

"Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me / Listening to You"

"Let My Love Open the Door"

"Rough Boys"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"The Kids Are Alright"

"Keep Me Turning"

"Eminence Front"

"A Little Is Enough"

"You Better You Bet"

"Face the Face"

"Won't Get Fooled Again / Let's See Action"

"Magic Bus"

DISC FIVE: April 30, 1996, Fillmore

"Let My Love Open the Door"

"English Boy"

"Drowned"

"The Shout"

"I Put a Spell on You"

"Cut My Hair"

"Sheraton Gibson"

"I'm One"

"Heart to Hang Onto"

"Parvardigar"

"A Legal Matter"

DISC SIX: April 30, 1996, Fillmore

"A Friend Is a Friend"

"I Am an Animal"

"All Shall Be Well"

"Slit Skirts"

"Eyesight to the Blind"

"Driftin' Blues"

"Now and Then"

"Rough Boys"

"I'm a Boy"

"Magic Bus"

DISC SEVEN: Nov. 9, 1998, The Empire

"On the Road Again"

"A Little Is Enough"

"Pinball Wizard"

"Drowned"

"Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere"

"You Better You Bet"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Baby Don’t You Do It"

"English Boy"

"Three Steps To Heaven"

"Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand"

"Sheraton Gibson"

"Substitute"

"I Am an Animal"

"North Country Girl"

DISC EIGHT: Nov. 9, 1998, The Empire

"(She's a) Sensation"

"A Friend Is a Friend"

"Now and Then"

"Let My Love Open the Door"

"Who Are You"

"The Kids Are Alright"

"Acid Queen"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

"Magic Bus"

"I'm One"

DISC NINE: Feb. 25-26, 2000, Sadler's Wells

"One Note"

"Purcell (Quick Movement)"

"Teenage Wasteland"

"Time Is Passing"

"Love Ain't for Keeping"

"Goin' Mobile"

"Greyhound Girl"

"Tragedy"

"Mary"

"I Don't Even Know Myself"

"Bargain"

"Gettin' In Tune"

"Pure and Easy"

"Baba O'Riley - Orchestral"

DISC 10: Feb. 25-26, 2000, Sadler's Wells

"Baba O'Riley"

"Hinterland Rag"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Let's See Action"

"Sister Disco"

"Relay"

"Who Are You"

"Join Together"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

"Tragedy Explained"

"The Song Is Over"

"Can You Help the One You Really Love?"

DISC 11: June 22, 2001, La Jolla Playhouse

"Pinball Wizard"

"Let My Love Open the Door"

"Heart to Hang Onto"

"Cut My Hair"

"Slit Skirts"

"Drowned"

"Greyhound Girl"

"Tattoo"

"The Sea Refuses No River"

DISC 12: June 22, 2001, La Jolla Playhouse

"St. James Infirmary"

"Eminence Front"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)"

DISC 13: June 23, 2001, La Jolla Playhouse

"Pinball Wizard"

"Let My Love Open the Door"

"Heart to Hang Onto"

"Cut My Hair"

"Slit Skirts"

"Drowned"

"Greyhound Girl"

"Tattoo"

"Collings"

"Eminence Front"

DISC 14: June 23, 2001, La Jolla Playhouse

"Sheraton Gibson"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

"I'm One"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Driftin' Blues"

"Eyesight to the Blind"

"Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)"

