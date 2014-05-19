9

The No. 9 song on our list of the Top 10 Underrated Pete Townshend Songs is from The Iron Man, which is based on a 1968 children’s story of the same name published by Ted Hughes. Townshend may have glommed onto the story for its sophisticated look at the way people react to differences in society, and thought it might make for a nifty solo project. He certainly had grand plans for the record with a stage musical, but that fell apart when the Who reunited that year. Critics panned the album, but the single did well at in the U.S., peaking at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart. While very few radio stations play this song anymore, there’s a certain sweetness about how two unlikely souls become fast friends.