Ten Years After to Release Epic Woodstock Show for First Time

Ten Years After's epic performance at Woodstock has been praised as one of the best performances of the three-day music festival in August 1969. It was also a breakthrough moment for the British band.

But until now their complete show has never been released as a stand-alone record. On Aug. 16, one day before the 55th anniversary of their historic show, the full hourlong concert is being issued as a one-CD, two-LP set titled Woodstock 1969.

The British blues rock band led by Alvin Lee had released two studio albums and a live record when they took the stage in Bethel, New York, on Aug. 17 at 8:15 p.m. A third album, Ssssh, was released a few weeks after their Woodstock appearance and became their first Top 10 U.S. hit.

Ten Years After's set-closing performance of "I'm Going Home," which clocks in at nearly 10 minutes, was featured on the No. 1 Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More album in 1970 as well as in the hit documentary released the same year.

What Is on Ten Years After's 'Woodstock 1969' Album?

While the band's full performance at Woodstock was previously issued as part of 2019's 38-CD (and pricey) Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, which included all songs from the history-making festival, the upcoming Woodstock 1969 marks the first time Ten Years After's set is available as a stand-alone record.

The newly restored and mixed concert from the original 2" multitrack tapes includes the band's set-opening cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Spoonful," two attempts at Sonny Boy Williamson's "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl," an 18-minute version of Al Kooper's "I Can't Keep From Crying Sometimes" and the epic closing song, "I'm Going Home," a Lee original first found on 1968's live LP Undead.

You can see the track listing for Ten Years After's Woodstock 1969 below.

Ten Years After, 'Woodstock 1969' Track Listing

1. Spoonful (7:40)

2. Good Morning Little Schoolgirl [False Start] (3:15)

3. Good Morning Little Schoolgirl (7:06)

4. The Hobbit (8:01)

5. I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes (18:01)

6. Help Me (19:32)

7. I’m Going Home (9:44)