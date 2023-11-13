The Smile to Release New Album ‘Wall of Eyes’

The Smile will release a new album, Wall of Eyes, early next year on Jan. 26, 2024.

It's their second studio album, following their 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention.

According to the album's pre-ordering page, it was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. It's available to order in classic black vinyl, plus colored blue, as well as CD format.

The title track (with an accompanying music video) is available for listening below. You can also view the LP's complete track listing.

In addition to A Light for Attracting Attention, which went to No. 5 on the U.K. Albums chart, the Smile has also released two live albums, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 and Europe: Live Recordings 2022.

The Smile on Tour

The Radiohead offshoot, which includes Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner, will also be hitting the road next year. They've announced a series of concert dates that will take place in the U.K. and Europe next March. The band has already been playing one of the songs from the new album, "Bending Hectic," while performing live in the U.S. over the summer.

READ MORE: Radiohead's 'OK Computer': The Story Behind Every Song

The Smile, 'Wall of Eyes,' Track Listing:

1. "Wall of Eyes"

2. "Teleharmonic"

3. "Read the Room"

4. "Under Our Pillows"

5. "Friend of a Friend"

6. "I Quit"

7. "Bending Hectic"

8. "You Know Me!"