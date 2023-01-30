The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates

The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates.

The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 marks the Smile's second live album, following last year's The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, a digital-only release recorded at the legendary annual music festival held in Switzerland.

The Smile will begin its new tour on June 22 in Mexico City, before making its way across the U.S. and stopping in major cities like Austin, New York City and Philadelphia. The band will also perform one Canadian date in Laval, Quebec. Except for New York City, the band will be making its first appearances in every city on the tour, which concludes on July 20 in Chesterfield, Mo.

A complete list of concert dates can be seen below.

The Smile, 2023 North American Tour

June 22 - Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

June 25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 29 - Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

June 30 - St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

July 2 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

July 3 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

July 5- Richmond, VA @ The National

July 7 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

July 15 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

July 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

July 20 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory