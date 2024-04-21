Peter Frampton Left ‘Speechless’ by Hall of Fame Honor

Legendary singer and guitarist Peter Frampton says he never expected to be selected for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I think I’m a little bit in shock, and speechless,” Frampton confessed to Billboard after he was announced as one of the 2024 inductees. “I never expected this. People always said, ‘You should be in.’ I said, ‘Eh, what is to be,’ y’know? So mixed emotions, because it’s something that I just never expected, whereas other people did for me. (laughs) It’s wonderful.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Peter Frampton Songs

In a career spanning over 60 years, Frampton certainly accumulated an impressive rock resume. From his early success in the band Humble Pie, to his unrivaled achievement with 1976's Frampton Comes Alive!, the rocker has continually blazed a trail all his own.

Along the way, Frampton fostered a deeply passionate fan base. The rocker's enduring popularity was reflected in this year's Hall of Fame fan voting, in which he received 528,000 votes (second only to Dave Matthews Band).

“You never quite know how you are regarded,” Frampton admitted. “I don’t think about that; I just do my thing. But ending up in the number two position blew me away, actually. It’s an honor people regard me in this way. I’m just honored and blown way.”

Who Could Peter Frampton Perform With at the Hall of Fame Ceremony?

Despite having been eligible since 1998, Frampton was a first-time nominee this year. “Wait, you mean I’m not already in the Rock Hall?” the singer joked when the list of 2024 nominees was initially announced. He later admitted he was “thrilled” the be considered, adding: “For a long time you, my friends, have been telling me I should be in it.”

One such friend is Sheryl Crow. The songstress memorably performed alongside Frampton at her own Hall induction in 2023, and he's hoping to return the favor.

“I’m thinking about people to invite to play with me and all that kind of stuff he says,” Frampton admitted, noting that Crow will be at the top of his list.