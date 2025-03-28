Hear Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s First New Song in 40 Years

Bachman-Turner Overdrive has released a song titled "60 Years Ago," the first new music from the band since 1984's BTO album. The track is billed as a tribute to Winnipeg, the Canadian city where the group started in 1973.

BTO leader Randy Bachman was also a member of the Guess Who, which started in Winnipeg in the '60s. "60 Years Ago" features original band singer Fred Turner with guitarist Tal Bachman and drummer KoKo Bachman. The song also includes a guitar solo by fellow Canadian Neil Young.

"As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called '60 Years Ago,'" Bachman noted in a press release announcing the track. "This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents.

You can hear the song below.

"Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it," Bachman said.

Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive last year with a tour, promising new music and the first BTO album of new material in more than four decades. "We're working on new BTO stuff, and it's got to sound like 1976 and 1977," Bachman told UCR's Matt Wardlaw in 2024.

"It's really easy - I saved all of my gear from the '70s. I built a new home studio, and all of my '70s rack mount gear [with] all of my Neve and Trident modules and everything, they're here. I’ve got the guitars and the amps. ... It's amazing. I'm having fun. It's great."

(Bachman has also recently talked about a reunion tour with the Guess Who slated for 2026 and including singer Burton Cummings.)

"60 Years Ago" marks the first music under the band's name since 1996's Trial by Fire Greatest & Latest, new versions of some of BTO's most popular songs recorded without Bachman. The new track doubles as a charity song, with proceeds benefiting the Bridge to Nowhere Charity Ride, a nonprofit cycling club with a mission to "help end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg," according to its website.

Where Are Bachman-Turner Overdrive Playing in 2025

"60 Years Ago" arrives just days before Bachman-Turner Overdrive launches a 2025 tour in Canada on April 1.

The band will play U.S. shows in July, with the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship sharing many dates. BTO's current tour dates will keep them on the road through most of the summer, concluding on Aug. 23 in Albuquerque.

You can see the list of Bachman-Turner Overdrive's 2025 concerts below.

Back in Overdrive 2025 Canada Tour Dates With April Wine and Headpins

April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre

April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place

April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena

April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto

April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place

May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena

May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station

May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Roll On Down the Highway 2025 Tour

July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field

July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino

August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #

# Outlaws are replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest

US Tour Dates - BTO only

July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art

July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex

July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino

August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC

August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair

August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino

August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino

August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino