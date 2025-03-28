Hear Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s First New Song in 40 Years
Bachman-Turner Overdrive has released a song titled "60 Years Ago," the first new music from the band since 1984's BTO album. The track is billed as a tribute to Winnipeg, the Canadian city where the group started in 1973.
BTO leader Randy Bachman was also a member of the Guess Who, which started in Winnipeg in the '60s. "60 Years Ago" features original band singer Fred Turner with guitarist Tal Bachman and drummer KoKo Bachman. The song also includes a guitar solo by fellow Canadian Neil Young.
"As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called '60 Years Ago,'" Bachman noted in a press release announcing the track. "This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents.
"Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it," Bachman said.
Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive last year with a tour, promising new music and the first BTO album of new material in more than four decades. "We're working on new BTO stuff, and it's got to sound like 1976 and 1977," Bachman told UCR's Matt Wardlaw in 2024.
"It's really easy - I saved all of my gear from the '70s. I built a new home studio, and all of my '70s rack mount gear [with] all of my Neve and Trident modules and everything, they're here. I’ve got the guitars and the amps. ... It's amazing. I'm having fun. It's great."
(Bachman has also recently talked about a reunion tour with the Guess Who slated for 2026 and including singer Burton Cummings.)
"60 Years Ago" marks the first music under the band's name since 1996's Trial by Fire Greatest & Latest, new versions of some of BTO's most popular songs recorded without Bachman. The new track doubles as a charity song, with proceeds benefiting the Bridge to Nowhere Charity Ride, a nonprofit cycling club with a mission to "help end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg," according to its website.
Where Are Bachman-Turner Overdrive Playing in 2025
"60 Years Ago" arrives just days before Bachman-Turner Overdrive launches a 2025 tour in Canada on April 1.
The band will play U.S. shows in July, with the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship sharing many dates. BTO's current tour dates will keep them on the road through most of the summer, concluding on Aug. 23 in Albuquerque.
You can see the list of Bachman-Turner Overdrive's 2025 concerts below.
Back in Overdrive 2025 Canada Tour Dates With April Wine and Headpins
April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre
April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place
April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre
April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena
April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto
April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre
April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place
May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena
May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station
May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Roll On Down the Highway 2025 Tour
July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino
July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field
July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute
July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino
August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #
# Outlaws are replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest
US Tour Dates - BTO only
July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art
July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex
July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater
August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino
August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC
August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair
August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino
August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino
August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino
