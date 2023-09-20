Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returning for Tour, Live Album and Film

Randy Bachman has revived his band Bachman-Turner Overdive for a run of fall performances.

“I am thrilled. Beyond screaming out loud “YES-YES-YES” at the opportunity to carry on the BTO legacy,” Bachman wrote in a post to social media. “Watch out USA: the band that put Overdrive into rock and roll is back. More heavy music to come!”

Joining Bachman will be his son, Tal, along with a trio of touring musicians. BTO founding bassist and singer Fred Turner – who retired from touring in 2018 – will also contribute to the trek. Though a press release noted he is “on track to start helping Randy put it all together as soon as he can,” Turner’s own social media post sounded more vague.

“I am so glad to hear Randy is going forward with Bachman-Turner Overdrive,” Turner wrote. “I’m sure it will be a great venture and I hope Randy gets a great kick out of doing this with Tal and the band. The rest of us will be watching and wishing you every success.”

The initial BTO dates, which you can see below, are confined to the west coast. Former band members Blair Thornton and Bruce Allen will not participate in the trek, though both shared words of encouragement.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Live Album and Film

The return of BTO will not be limited to touring. The band also announced two major releases for 2024: a concert film, shot in 1976, and a double live album from the same year, recorded at Tokyo's Budokan Arena.

It also seems likely that further announcements from the band are still to come. The group’s press release noted that more performances would be revealed, and added, “Randy, Fred, and Tal are already writing and recording new songs and planning tours around the world.”

The Canadian group, best known for such '70s hits as "Takin' Care of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," has not released a new album of original material since 1984's BTO.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive 'Back in Overdrive' Tour Dates

Set. 22 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E

Oct. 19 - Saint Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

Oct. 20 - Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theatre

Nov. 4 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Nov. 5 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia