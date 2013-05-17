Randy Bachman had had enough of the Guess Who when he formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his drumming brother Robbie and Fred Turner, a fellow Canadian rocker who came up in the bar-rock scene.

At first, the group basically followed its blues and garage instincts, playing guitar-based rock built on power chords and frequent riffing. But as their musicianship formed and their confidence grew, they began adding subtle pop hooks to their songs, resulting in a string of Top 40 hits in the mid-'70s.

Bachman left the group in 1977. But their best years were behind them by then anyway, as you'll see on our list of the Top 10 Bachman-Turner Overdrive Songs.