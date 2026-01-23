Tedeschi Trucks Band announced an extensive 2026 tour in support of Future Soul, their sixth studio LP, which will arrive on Mar. 20. You can hear 'I Got You,' the first single, below.

The trek begins April 14 in Dallas and will continue through late October, where they'll wrap things up with a four-night stand in Chicago. Fans can buy tickets via presale starting Tuesday (Jan. 27) and then they will go on regular sale Friday (Jan. 30). More information is available at the band's official website. You can see all of the tour dates below.

What Fans Can Expect From the New Album

"I feel like this is the most unique record we've done," Derek Trucks said in a statement about Future Soul, which was produced by Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood) and co-produced by Trucks, “It’s my favorite collection of songs that we've ever put on a record. From song to song, there's just not a weak spot.”

'We're Going to Be Playing These Songs for the Rest of Our Lives'

In a 2025 conversation with UCR, the former Allman Brothers Band guitarist reflected that very early on, there was a good feeling about what he and Susan Tedeschi were trying to do with the group, as they wrote with both outside writers and also, their band members. "Mike Mattison just rolled in with just a few songs that immediately are like, 'We're going to be playing these for the rest of our lives,'" he recalled.

"You can just feel it, you know," he added. "And every once in a while you write a tune as a band and it just solidifies the thing more and more." As he told us then, that same feeling extended to the latest batch of tunes they tracked for this new album.

Listen to Derek Trucks on the 'UCR Podcast'

Who is Opening for the Tedeschi Trucks Band in 2026?

They'll share the stage with a wide variety of bands and artists. There are coheadline dates on tap with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, plus some special gigs with longtime friend Sheryl Crow. The Future Soul run also will welcome other friends like JJ Grey & Mofro, Lukas Nelson and Molly Tuttle. The band is also set to appear at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May.

Listen to Tedeschi Trucks Band's 'I Got You'

Tedeschi Trucks Band, 'Future Soul' 2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday, March 10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Friday, March 13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, April 14 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park ~

Wednesday, April 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium ~

Friday, April 17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman ^

Sunday, April 19 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn +

April 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026 +

Tuesday, April 28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

Wednesday, April 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek $

Sunday, May 3 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival +

Sunday, June 14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival +

June 18-21 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival +

Saturday, June 20 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival +

July 22-26 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest +

Friday, July 31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^!

Saturday, August 1 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^!

Tuesday, August 4 – Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

Wednesday, August 5 – Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

Friday, August 7 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn ^!

Saturday, August 8 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

Sunday, August 9 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic ^!

Wednesday, August 12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^!

Thursday, August 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^!

Sunday, August 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

TBA – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

Saturday, August 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center %

Sunday, August 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %

Tuesday, August 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater %

Wednesday, August 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center %

Friday, August 28 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^!

Saturday, August 29 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^!

Monday, August 31 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

Wednesday, September 2 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood ^!

Friday, September 4 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater **

Saturday, September 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater **

Sunday, September 6 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

Friday, October 9 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

Saturday, October 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

Tuesday, October 13 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound =

Wednesday, October 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live =

Friday, October 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Saturday, October 24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Monday, October 26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Tuesday, October 27 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

% co-headlining with Alabama Shakes

# co-headlining with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

** with very special guest Sheryl Crow

^ Lukas Nelson supporting

$ JJ Grey & Mofro supporting

~ Molly Tuttle supporting

= An Evening With show

+ indicates festival appearance

! not a Live Nation show