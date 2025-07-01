As classic rock finds new ways to expand in the 21st century, the artists whose careers stretch back half a century continue to grow, too.

As the list below of the Top 15 Rock Albums of 2025 (So Far) shows, some of those artists look back to their pasts for inspiration, while many others move forward with new members, new music and new ways of expressing themselves.

The best albums of 2025, as selected by the UCR staff, include many familiar names, a few more recent ones and artists whose careers have weathered the turmoil and ups and downs the decades pushed on them. Whether it's new collaborators or renewed relationships with former bandmates, these artists don't merely rest on their pasts.

Not all of the year's best albums were recorded in the 21st century; Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young headed back to their vaults for compilation sets that uncovered unreleased recordings — dating back to the '80s for Springsteen, the '70s for Young — that, for one reason or another, have sat on the shelves for years. Technically archival recordings that finally saw the light of day, these albums are among the year's best.

As you look over the Top 15 Rock Albums of 2025 (So Far), a theme emerges: Rock music hasn't entered its old-man stage yet, complacent to rest on its reputation while spinning tales from the past. The best LPs of the past six months still have something to say and found exciting ways to say it.