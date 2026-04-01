Who are the "Big 4" of New Jersey rock bands? The answers might surprise you.

From time immemorial, the Garden State has lived in the shadow of its more famous neighbor, New York. But New Jersey musicians wear their underdog status like a badge of honor, channeling the suburban, working-class discontent inherent to so many of the state's residents into something scrappier and, at its best, more interesting than their decadent New York counterparts.

READ MORE: Who Are the 'Big 4' of New York City Rock Bands?

New Jersey's Most Famous Rocker Calls the State a 'Confused but Noble Race'

It's hardly a spoiler to reveal that Bruce Springsteen ranks among the Big 4 of New Jersey rock bands. The Garden State's favorite son articulated the perpetual chip on the shoulder and defiant sense of pride that come with living in a state deemed chronically uncool when he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2008.

"That’s what New Jersey is for me. It’s a repository of my time on Earth," he said. "My memory, the music I’ve made, my friendships, my life ... it’s all buried here in a box somewhere in the sand down along the Central Jersey coast. I can’t imagine having it any other way.

"So let me finish with a Garden State benediction. Rise up my fellow New Jerseyans, for we are all members of a confused but noble race," Springsteen exhorted. "We, of the state that will never get any respect. We, who bear the coolness of the forever uncool. The chip on our shoulders of those with forever something to prove. And even with this wonderful Hall of Fame, we know that there’s another bad Jersey joke coming just around the corner."

See who joins Springsteen in the Big 4 of New Jersey rock bands below.

The 'Big 4' of New Jersey Rock Bands The Garden State has produced top-notch rock 'n' roll for decades. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

Want more Springsteen? Check out our ranking of the Boss' albums below: