L7’s Jennifer Finch Fighting Aggressive Brain Cancer

The family of L7 bassist Jennifer Finch launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with her fight against aggressive brain cancer, swearing that she wouldn’t go quietly.

The 59-year-old musician, who’s also known as a writer, photographer and artist, has endured a series of medical procedures, but is now in a position where she needs constant assistance.

The GoFundMe campaign, titled “Jennifer Finch vs. Brain Cancer: It’s Time to Make Noise,” had raised over $200,000 of the $350,000 target within 12 hours of opening.

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“Many of you know Jennifer as… a force of nature who has never been particularly interested in sitting still or going quietly,” a social media statement read.

“After her diagnosis, there was hope that treatment would give her a path back to some version of normal life. Instead, complications brought multiple surgeries and a relentless series of setbacks.

“Jennifer is now living with significant physical limitations and requires a level of care that love, friendship, and sheer determination cannot safely provide around the clock. So we’re calling in the community.”

‘Time to Show Up’ for Jennifer Finch, family say

The funding will help pay for at-home nursing care, physical therapy, speech therapy and “the essential support Jennifer needs to live with as much comfort, dignity, autonomy, and quality of life as possible.”

The statement continued: “Jennifer has spent her life making noise. Making art. Making history. Challenging expectations. Kicking down doors. Showing up for people. Giving a damn when it would have been easier not to. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.”

It concluded: “She has never gone quietly. Neither will we.”