Gene Simmons has announced more solo concert dates for 2026 with support from several '80s rockers.

The former Kiss co-leader will play on July 17 in Fresno, California; July 18 in Murphys, California; and July 19 in Stateline, Nevada. Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and Quiet Riot will open the first two dates, while Bach and Ford alone will provide support on the third date.

Tickets for all three shows are on sale now. You can see all of Simmons' upcoming concert dates below.

READ MORE: Kiss Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Upcoming Simmons Dates Add to Busy 2026 Tour Schedule for Bach

Simmons most recently performed live in February, playing at a handful of casinos and appearing on the Rock Legends Cruise. During his Feb. 20 concert at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Simmons played two Kiss songs written by the late Ace Frehley — "Strange Ways" and "Rocket Ride" — for the first time with his solo band.

The upcoming Simmons dates add to an already-busy 2026 itinerary for Bach, who's got solo tour dates lined up through October. The former Skid Row frontman will also hit the road with Twisted Sister, taking the place of their longtime lead singer Dee Snider, who had to bow out of their previously announced reunion tour due to health issues. Twisted Sister has only announced one show with Bach so far: Sept. 4 in Palmer, Alaska.

Gene Simmons Summer 2026 Tour Dates (Newly Announced Dates in Bold)

June 13 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

June 19 - Pleasanton, CA @ Alameda County Fair

July 17 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (with Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and Quiet Riot)

July 18 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre (with Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and Quiet Riot)

July 19 - Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center (with Sebastian Bach and Lita Ford)

Oct. 20-25 - Paradisus Cancun @ The Sands 2026

See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 rock tour guide: