Lindsey Buckingham Attacked in Los Angeles by Alleged Stalking Suspect

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham was attacked by a woman in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, NBC4 Investigates reports.

The woman, whom authorities have described as a stalking suspect, threw an unknown substance at Buckingham when he entered a building for an appointment and then took off.

Police have identified the suspect, but no arrests have yet been reported. Law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates that they anticipate an arrest soon.

Buckingham apparently knows the assailant from previous incidents. The musician was not injured during the attack.

READ MORE: Lindsey Buckingham Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Lindsey Buckingham Teases Stevie Nicks Reunion

Buckingham, who was dismissed from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, hinted at a reunion with former bandmate and romantic partner Stevie Nicks earlier this week. He said their reconnection was inspired by the 2025 reissue of the duo's 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.

"Just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did, to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that's in the air," Buckingham said in a video shared on social media last Friday. "And what that translates to, specifically, I wouldn't want to speculate yet, but I believe with all my heart it will translate to something good."

Buckingham also said his in-progress new solo album is "one song away from being finished" and "certainly in the future for this coming year." Additionally, he said the upcoming authorized Fleetwood Mac documentary, directed by Frank Marshall for Apple TV, is "waiting in the wings for this year."

The film, which was announced in late 2024, will include new interviews with surviving Fleetwood Mac members Nicks, Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with new and archival interviews with Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

See where Lindsey Buckingham's solo albums land among our list of Fleetwood Mac solo albums ranked: