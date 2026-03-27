Following the reissue of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' 1973 album last year, the singer and guitarist said the pair may be working on something new together in the future.

In a recent social media post, Buckingham shared a video in which he said, "Just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did, to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air."

The couple, who have had a fractious relationship over the years, both personally and professionally, reunited in 2025 to jointly promote the release of their self-titled 1973 album, which led to their hiring in Fleetwood Mac the following year.

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The Buckingham Nicks album famously had never been reissued on CD. The 2025 reissue marked its debut in the format and the album's first official release in decades.

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In the new social media video, Buckingham touched on several subjects as he provided updates to fans. "I think 2026 is going to be a very interesting, and despite what’s going on in Washington, I think it's going to be a very good year," he said.

"Or, maybe because of what’s going on in Washington, but I'm still very grounded in my creative life, I've been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years."

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Buckingham noted that his new album is "one song away from being finished" and "that's certainly in the future for this year."

He also discussed the upcoming documentary about Fleetwood Mac directed by Frank Marshall and airing on Apple TV. Buckingham said the film was "waiting in the wings for this year."

Buckingham and Nicks, with Fleetwood Mac, during happier times (CBS, Getty Images) Buckingham and Nicks, with Fleetwood Mac, during happier times (CBS, Getty Images) loading...

As far as his relationship with Nicks, the pair seems to be on better terms than they had been over the past decade, when Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018, reportedly at Nicks' insistence.

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She said in October 2025 that they were on talking terms again. "Lindsey and I started talking about [our early days together]," she explained. "This whole thing seems really like yesterday to us.

"Our relationship was up and down and up and down and up and down and difficult, but at the same time, fantastic. And what we were doing was so fantastic that it was worth putting up with the trials and tribulations of a relationship that's difficult."

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Buckingham, in the new social media post, said he's cautious but hopeful about their reunion. "What that translates to specifically, I wouldn't want to speculate yet, but I believe with all my heart that it will translate to something good and something wonderful and something needed and something extremely appropriate."