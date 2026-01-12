Black Label Society will pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on their 12th album, Engines of Demolition, which arrives on March 27.

You can see the album cover and full track listing below.

Engines of Demolition follows the November 2021 release of Doom Crew Inc. It's available for digital preorder at a reduced price through Jan. 13 on MNRK Heavy's website. The preorder includes the album's three previously released singles — "Broken and Blind," "Lord Humungus" and "The Gallows" — plus two unreleased tracks.

Black Label Society, 'Engines of Demolition' Album Cover

Black Label Society's New Album Features a Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Perhaps the most eye-catching song on Engines of Demolition is track 13, titled "Ozzy's Song." Bandleader and longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde worked with the Prince of Darkness until the end of his career, performing with him during July's Back to the Beginning farewell concert.

"I wasn't thinking when we were doing the show that this was the last time I'm going to be doing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' with the boss or this is the last time I'm going to play 'Crazy Train' with him or anything like that," Wylde told NJ.com. "I was just going, 'Let's do this and let's have a good time, like always."

Black Label Society will promote Engines of Demolition with a North American tour. Wylde will pull double duty as his Black Sabbath tribute band, Zakk Sabbath, provides direct support.

Watch Black Label Society's 'The Gallows' Video

Black Label Society, 'Engines of Demolition' Track Listing

1. "Name in Blood"

2. "Gatherer of Souls"

3. "The Hand of Tomorrows Grave"

4. "Better Days & Wiser Times"

5. "Broken and Blind"

6. "The Gallows"

7. "Above & Below"

8. "Back to Me"

9. "Lord Humungus"

10. "Pedal to the Floor"

11. "Broken Pieces"

12. "The Stranger"

13. "Ozzy’s Song"

14. "Name in Blood (Unblackened)"

15. "Lord Humungus (Unblackened)"

