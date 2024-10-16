Steve Perry Says He Has ‘So Much Music’ That’s ‘Yet to Be Heard’

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has signed a new record deal, and the singer is excited for what lies ahead.

"I am so pleased to announce that I have just signed with George Harrison's label, Dark Horse Records,” Perry announced via statement. “I've so much music in me that has yet to be heard. To be able to work with a team of people who support and respect my creative expressions, is a dream come true."

Perry has not released a studio album of new material since 2018’s Traces. He followed with a remixed version of that LP, Traces (Alternate Versions & Sketches), in 2020 and the holiday album The Season in 2021.

Steve Perry Has More Holiday Music on the Way

Perry’s first effort with Dark Horse will continue his love of the holidays, as he’ll add six more songs to his ongoing collection with The Season 3.

"I've always loved the magic in holiday songs,” the rocker explained when his latest project was announced. “When I was a child, I would hear them on the radio in my grandmother's kitchen while she was cooking. Today when I hear those songs, they take me back to so many wonderful memories."

"The magic of music is a very emotional gift,” Perry continued. “The idea of me recording a holiday record started many years ago and now has grown into my latest collection, 'The Season 3'. I have added six new tracks to this latest compilation, which now totals 16.”

In addition to Yuletide tracks like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," The Season 3 includes renditions of the classic tunes “What a Wonderful World” and “Call Me Irresponsible.” The latter song won an Academy Award in 1963 and has been covered by such vaunted artists as Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin. Perry’s version is a duet with his late father, Ray Perry, who was also a musician.