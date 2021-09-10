Steve Perry Announces Holiday Album ‘The Season’

Steve Perry has announced an eight-track holiday album titled The Season, which will be released on Nov. 5.

The album marks the former Journey singer's first collection of seasonal songs and his first complete new work since his 2018 comeback album Traces.

“I hope when people hear this record they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs," Perry said in a statement. “I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones, and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much.”

Your can hear “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” from the album below.

Perry explained what “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” meant to him. “As I was singing that song, I closed my eyes and all of a sudden found myself standing in the doorway that looked onto the living room of my grandmother's house," he said.

"Her Christmas tree was always loaded with presents underneath, and covered with the tinsel that my mother and I put on to make the tree shimmer. I could see that tree so clearly in my mind, and then I opened my eyes and thought, 'Whoa — where did I just go?' Now everybody has passed, of course, but for just that moment I was home for Christmas.”

The album is available for preorder now in digital, CD and several vinyl formats, with additional items including shirts and signed copies. You can see the track listing below.

Steve Perry, 'The Season' Track Listing

1. “The Christmas Song”

2. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

3. “Auld Lang Syne”

4. “Winter Wonderland”

5. “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve”

6. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

7. “Silver Bells”

8. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”