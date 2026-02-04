Bruce Hornsby has shared more details about Indigo Park, his upcoming album, which arrives April 3. You can watch a video for the title track and first single below.

The three-time Grammy winner details in a press release that after an extremely prolific creative cycle which found him releasing four albums in a five-year period, he was ready for a break. That was the plan following the arrival and subsequent promotion of 2024's Deep Sea Vents.

How 'Indigo Park' Came Together

Instead, as he turned 70 that same year, he found himself once again creatively drawn to telling a new set of stories. Indigo Park finds him collaborating with a wide range of friends he's worked with and known across his career. Backed by his longtime band, the Noisemakers, Hornsby also teamed up with the late Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt and Ezra Koenig.

Guitarist Blake Mills, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Chris Dave add additional color to Indigo Park, which also features two songs he co-wrote with legendary Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, who passed away in 2019. The pair's past collaborations, particularly "Cyclone," which appeared on his 2009 album Levitate, have become fan favorites over the years. "Might as Well Be Men, Florinda" and "Alabama" now join that respected catalog of work.

The title song captures Hornsby looking back on a 10th grade party at the Indigo Park Pool in Williamsburg, Virginia, when a “great big entrance” went awry. A seemingly mundane event that now feels revelatory when filtered through the present state-of-mind. Fans will find a number of examples on Indigo Park, where the singer is writing in first-person, giving the music a more personal tone.

Hornsby and the Noisemakers will hit the road in early April as the album lands on the shelves. He shared gratitude for how this latest collection of songs, which he co-produced with Tony Berg and Will Maclellan, came to the surface. “It's just an old bastard, looking back," he mused in a statement. "To be honest, I've found a way, a path to grow old gracefully, with help from some newborn friends of mine."

Watch Bruce Hornsby's 'Indigo Park' Video

READ MORE: Bruce Hornsby Announces 2026 Tour Dates

Bruce Hornsby, 'Indigo Park' Track Listing

'Indigo Park'

'Memory Palace' (feat. Ezra Koenig)

'Entropy Here' (Rust In Peace)

'Silhouette Shadows'

'Ecstatic' (feat. Bonnie Raitt)

'Alabama'

'North Dakota Slate Roof'

'Sliver of Time'

'Might As Well Be Me, Florinda' (with Bob Weir; feat. Blake Mills)

'Take a Light Strain'

