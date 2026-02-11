W.A.S.P. will revisit their first four albums on the upcoming "1984 to Headless" North American tour, with support from KK's Priest.

The trek begins on Sept. 10 in El Cajon, California, and concludes on Oct. 31 in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 13.

You can see the full itinerary below.

What to Expect From W.A.S.P.'s '1984 to Headless' Tour

W.A.S.P.'s upcoming tour will pull from their most commercially successful period, including 1984's W.A.S.P., 1985's The Last Command, 1986's Inside the Electric Circus and 1989's The Headless Children. The expanded scope comes after several years of them playing their debut album in full on the road.

“It's hard to express the genuine excitement I'm feeling in describing the '1984 To Headless' U.S. tour," W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless said in a statement. "Playing those songs from those first four albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire stage show will look like the album covers from those records [and] will come alive ... right before your eyes!"

Lawless also said he plans to bring the 1984 to Headless tour to Europe and other parts of the world in 2027.

W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest, '1984 to Headless' 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept. 12 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sept. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

Sept. 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ Emos

Sept. 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Sept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Sept. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 23 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

Sept. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sept. 26 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Sept. 27 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Sept. 29 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Sept. 30 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

Oct. 1 - Wallington, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 2 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

Oct. 5 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Oct. 6 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino

Oct. 7 - Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort

Oct. 9 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

Oct. 10 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 11 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 14 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 23 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove