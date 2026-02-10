Stewart Copeland has announced summer tour dates starting June 3 in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Have I Said Too Much? trek will launch with a total of four dates in the Florida area, before continuing on for additional appearances in Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Boston and more. The outing is currently scheduled to come to a close on Aug. 7 in Hopewell, Virginia.

Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale this coming Friday (Feb. 13) with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday. (Feb. 11). More details are available at Copeland's official website. You can see all of the tour dates below.

What Fans Can Expect From Stewart's Upcoming Tour

The shows will offer an evening of spoken word with the drum legend, who promises fans no shortage of tales about his days with the Police, Hollywood and "other adventures." According to his website, Copeland will be "in conversation, talking about his incredible career from the early days to today."

It's a concept he first took on the road in 2024 for a run of tour dates. More shows followed last year and he also released a book, Have I Said Too Much?, which was accompanied by an additional CD/vinyl release featuring 12 previously unreleased tracks from his archives.

2025 was another busy year for the drummer, though it's one that also put him back in the headlines for other reasons, when he and Andy Summers filed a lawsuit against their former Police bandmate, Sting, seeking "millions of lost royalties.

The pair argued in their lawsuit that Sting owes them “arranger’s fees” exceeding $2 million for the “digital exploitation” of the Police’s back catalog. Sting’s legal team quickly fired back by saying all three musicians signed an agreement in 2016 to move past previous disputes about such “arranger’s fees.”

Stewart Copeland, 'Have I Said Enough?' 2026 Tour Dates

June 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre

June 5 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

June 6 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

June 7 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

June 9 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

June 12 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

June 13 - Austin, TX @ State Theatre

June 14 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

June 18 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

June 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Presidio Theatre

June 27 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

June 28 - Seattle WA @ Neptune Theatre

July 7 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

July 9 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

July 10 - Waldoboro, ME @ The Waldo Theatre

July 11 - Concord, NH @ BNH Stage

July 12 - East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

July 14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 16 - South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center

July 17 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House Club

July 18 - Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

July 19 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

July 21 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

July 22 - Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

July 24 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

July 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theatre

July 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

July 31 - Skokie, IL @ North Shore for the Performing Arts

Aug. 1 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

Aug. 4 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

Aug. 6 - Rocky Mountain, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Aug. 7 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre