Stewart Copeland Announces 2026 Tour Dates
Stewart Copeland has announced summer tour dates starting June 3 in Ft. Lauderdale.
The Have I Said Too Much? trek will launch with a total of four dates in the Florida area, before continuing on for additional appearances in Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Boston and more. The outing is currently scheduled to come to a close on Aug. 7 in Hopewell, Virginia.
Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale this coming Friday (Feb. 13) with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday. (Feb. 11). More details are available at Copeland's official website. You can see all of the tour dates below.
What Fans Can Expect From Stewart's Upcoming Tour
The shows will offer an evening of spoken word with the drum legend, who promises fans no shortage of tales about his days with the Police, Hollywood and "other adventures." According to his website, Copeland will be "in conversation, talking about his incredible career from the early days to today."
It's a concept he first took on the road in 2024 for a run of tour dates. More shows followed last year and he also released a book, Have I Said Too Much?, which was accompanied by an additional CD/vinyl release featuring 12 previously unreleased tracks from his archives.
2025 was another busy year for the drummer, though it's one that also put him back in the headlines for other reasons, when he and Andy Summers filed a lawsuit against their former Police bandmate, Sting, seeking "millions of lost royalties.
The pair argued in their lawsuit that Sting owes them “arranger’s fees” exceeding $2 million for the “digital exploitation” of the Police’s back catalog. Sting’s legal team quickly fired back by saying all three musicians signed an agreement in 2016 to move past previous disputes about such “arranger’s fees.”
READ MORE: Understanding Sting's Ongoing Legal Battle With Police Bandmates
Stewart Copeland, 'Have I Said Enough?' 2026 Tour Dates
June 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre
June 5 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
June 6 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
June 7 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
June 9 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
June 12 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
June 13 - Austin, TX @ State Theatre
June 14 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
June 18 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House
June 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Presidio Theatre
June 27 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
June 28 - Seattle WA @ Neptune Theatre
July 7 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate
July 9 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
July 10 - Waldoboro, ME @ The Waldo Theatre
July 11 - Concord, NH @ BNH Stage
July 12 - East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum
July 14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
July 16 - South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center
July 17 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House Club
July 18 - Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre
July 19 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
July 21 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
July 22 - Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
July 24 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
July 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theatre
July 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
July 31 - Skokie, IL @ North Shore for the Performing Arts
Aug. 1 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre
Aug. 4 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery
Aug. 6 - Rocky Mountain, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
Aug. 7 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso