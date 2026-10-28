Ozzy Osbourne's final performance with Black Sabbath is now becoming a live album and a concert film you can watch at home.

The Back to the Beginning concert took place back in July of 2025 in the band's hometown of Birmingham, U.K. Osbourne performed solo before being joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, marking the first time they'd all performed together in over 20 years. Osbourne died 17 days later.

Now, Osbourne's solo set and his performance with Black Sabbath have been made into a live LP that will be released on Dec. 11, alongside a Blu-ray version of the film that also features the various special guests that participated in the concert. (The film, which was directed by Ben Wainwright-Pearce is being shown in theaters for one night only on Oct. 28.)

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's 10 Craziest TV Moments

The Dec. 11 release will be available in both CD and vinyl format, plus digital. All physical album products will include the feature film on 4K Blu-ray. There will also be a deluxe box set released in April of 2027 featuring a third LP/second CD of performances from the aforementioned guests, along with another Blu-ray with added bonus content.

Pre-ordering is available now. You can view the track listing for the Back to the Beginning film below, as well as "Mr Crowley" from the film.

'Back to the Beginning' Film Track Listing and Personnel:

1. Ozzy Osbourne: "I Don't Know"

2. Mastodon: "Supernaut"

3. Rival Sons: "Electric Funeral"

4. Anthrax: "Into the Void"

5. Halestorm: "Perry Mason"

6. Tool: "Hand Of Doom"

7. Ozzy Osbourne: "Mr. Crowley"

8. Tom Morello's All Stars ft David Draiman, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman: "Shot in the Dark"

9. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Whitfield Crane, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II (Sleep Token), Adam Wakeman: "Believer"

10. Tom Morello's All Stars ft YUNGBLUD, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II (Sleep Token), Adam Wakeman: "Changes"

11. Lamb of God: "Children of the Grave"

12. Alice In Chains: "Fairies Wear Boots"

13. Gojira: "Under the Sun"

14. Pantera: "Electric Funeral"

15. Slayer: "Wicked World"

16. Ozzy Osbourne: "Suicide Solution"

17. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Travis Barker, Danny Carey, Chad Smith, Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Rudy Sarzo: "Symptom Of The Universe"

18. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, Danny Carey: "Snowblind"

19. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid: "Flying High Again"

20. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker: "Bark At The Moon"

21. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker: "The Train Kept A-Rollin'"

22. Tom Morello's All Stars ft Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith: "Walk This Way"

23. Guns 'N' Roses: "Never Say Die"

24. Metallica: "Hole In The Sky"

25. Ozzy Osbourne: "Crazy Train"

26. Black Sabbath: "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man," "Black Sabbath, "Paranoid"

27. Ozzy Osbourne: "Mama I'm Coming Home"