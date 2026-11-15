Bruce Kulick Turns the Kiss Kruise Into an Asylum: Videos, Set List

Bruce Kulick took Kiss fans on another fantastic trip back to his time in the band with a powerful set Saturday night at the Kiss Kruise in Las Vegas.

Kulick, who was the group's lead guitarist from 1984 to 1996, dedicated a large part of the concert to songs from his first full Kiss album, 1985's Asylum. He performed six songs from the album, including a generous four-song opening medley that included "King of the Mountain," "Secretly Cruel," "Uh! All Night" and "Trial by Fire."

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

With the typically excellent help from singer and guitarist Todd Kerns, bassist Zach Throne (who handles the Gene Simmons songs on vocals) and drummer Brent Fitz, Kulick's show was once again a clear highlight of the weekend.

Read More: Kiss Pays Tribute to Ace Frehley at the Kiss Kruise

The night was also a celebration for Kulick, who seems to be fully recovered from the open heart surgery he underwent earlier this year. He thanked the doctors who performed the procedure, who he had invited to the concert.

Kulick noted that one of the doctors was a huge Kiss fan. "He saw me like no fan has ever seen me - heart out of the body, chest wide open, that's pretty intense. He kept me alive for 80 minutes. So I want to thank the good team at the hospital for such a great job in putting me back together, thank you!"

The guitarist also shared a touching tribute to his wife Lisa Lane, for helping him recover. "She was amazing... it takes a special woman to be here," Kulick said through tears. "...She's the queen."

Kulick also paid tribute to his late brother Bob with a performance of the Paul Stanley solo track "Tonight You Belong to Me," which was one of several Kiss projects the elder Kulick played on prior to his 2020 death.

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/kiss-asylum/

Watch Bruce Kulick Play 'Who Wants to Be Lonely'

Watch Bruce Kulick Perform 'Tonight You Belong to Me'

Bruce Kulick Nov. 14, 2026 Las Vegas Set List:

1. "King of the Mountain" (from 1985's Asylum)

2. "Secretly Cruel" (from 1985's Asylum)

3. "Uh! All Night" (from 1985's Asylum)

4. "Trial by Fire" (from 1985's Asylum)

5. "I Just Wanna" (from 1992's Revenge)

6. "Unholy" (from 1992's Revenge)

7. "Sure Know Something" (from 1979's Dynasty)

8, "Heart of Chrome" (from 1992's Revenge)

9. "King of Hearts" (from 1989's Hot in the Shade)

10. "Tonight You Belong to Me" (from 1978's Paul Stanley)

11. "Who Wants to Be Lonely" (With Jean Beauvoir, from 1985's Asylum)

12. "Thou Shalt Not" (from 1992's Revenge)

13. "Tears Are Falling" (from 1985's Asylum)

14. "Forever" (from 1989's Hot in the Shade)

15. "Crazy Crazy Nights" (from 1987's Crazy Nights)

16. "Turn on the Night" (from 1987's Crazy Nights)

17. "God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II" (from 1992's Revenge)

18. "I Walk Alone" (from 1997's Carnival of Souls)