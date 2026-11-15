Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor inducted Joy Division/New Order into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Describing the bands as "two of the most influential groups of the last 50 years," Reznor began by explaining how Joy Division "helped usher in a new age" of music. "Reflected in the industrial landscape they called home, [Joy Division] posed a question: What chance does love have of surviving in a place like this?"

Reznor then went on to praise the band's ability to pull together following the death of singer Ian Curtis, resulting in the formation of New Order, "A group that took what had been previously breathtakingly monotone, via the introduction of electronics, rare death, and the gift of equality."

"There are only two types of people in this world," Reznor declared in closing, "those who already know just how influential Joy Division and New Order are, and those yet to realize how their favorite bands, such as U2, Radiohead, the Cure, the Killers, Nirvana, Depeche Mode, how different they would sound if Joy Division and New Order had never existed."

Peter Hook: 'I'm Still F---ing Here'

Peter Hook, the bassist and co-founder of both Joy Division and New Order, was the only member in attendance for the ceremony. In his acceptance speech, the rocker was sure to acknowledge fans of both bands.

READ MORE: Joy Division and New Order Albums Ranked Worst to Best

"I'm on my own, but I'm not alone," he began. "I want to thank the fans for all their wonderful and priceless efforts in making this happen and putting me here tonight. This award is for them."

"For me, it's been a wild 50 years. I've been happy, I've been mad, I've been heartbroken in equal measures, but I'm still f---ing here," he later added. "Music is eternal, fans are eternal, and we are eternally grateful."

Peter Hook Ignores New Order Bandmates During Hall of Fame Acceptance

Notably, Hook didn't mention any of his estranged New Order bandmates during his acceptance. The bassist split wit the band in 2007 and has rejected any suggestions about burying the hatched with his former group.

“Peter can be very vocal about everything, really. He’s quite an angry person,” drummer Stephen Morris remarked to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Basically, he doesn’t seem happy. He doesn’t strike me as being happy."

Morris and his wife, keyboardist/guitarist Gillian Gilbert, stepped away from New Order earlier this year so that Gilbert could focus on her battle with cancer. Morris has also previously expressed indifference regarding the Hall of Fame honor.

“I don’t get awards," Morris remarked earlier this year. “I don’t understand the point of them. I’ve tried. I have really, really, believe me, tried. Unsuccessfully, I’ve tried giving awards. I’ve tried receiving awards. I’ve just gone and watched other people getting awards, and I’ve just come away feeling a bit like Peggy Lee. ‘Is that all there is? What is it about?’”

“I don’t get it. And the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in particular."