Little Feat will keep a busy schedule as they move into 2027, thanks to 11 newly added dates for their ongoing Last Farewell Tour which began earlier this year.

Tickets and VIP packages for the concerts will go on sale Friday (Oct. 23) at 10 AM local time. More details are available at the band's official website and you can see all of the group's upcoming shows below.

The clever title for the outing was a nod in part to 1975's The Last Record Album, which was expanded for its 50th anniversary. But it also acknowledged that even if the '70s legends weren't planning to fully go away, they were making a decision to start to slow things down.

Why Little Feat Will No Longer Be Touring

"It is an emotional time for everyone. Lots of memories," the group's cofounder and keyboardist Bill Payne recently wrote on social media. "The band is playing as good as ever, why hang it up? I look at it as easing into the sunset that Jeff {Hanna, from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band] and I were discussing."

"Musicians love to play. Bop ‘til you drop is the attitude. But winding things down while the fun quotient is still intact is a good goal, too," he continued. "Again, it’s not the playing, it’s the travel that knocks you down. So, there’s still a lot left in the tank for all of us. We’ll sort out some fun ways to let it roll!"

"It's definitely not an absolute, never-gonna-play-again statement," the band said when the trek was initially announced. "This wind-down will take several years to accomplish, and while it does, Feat will continue to perform and record as long as they are able. It’s a retirement from the travel of touring."

Prior to the latest round of tour dates being revealed, Little Feat did confirm in late September that 2027 is set to be their final year of touring. More shows are expected to be added for next year's itinerary.

Little Feat Has Lots Going On Besides the Current Concerts

Author Ben Fong-Torres wrote an authorized book about the band, 2013's Willin': The Story of Little Feat, which presented a broad and well-researched look at the group's history. The surviving members of Little Feat, along with their friends and associates, participated in interviews for the book at that time.

Now, the saga has been brought up to date with Little Feat: The Documentary, which premiered earlier this year. According to director Jesse Lauter, they're hoping to have the film out officially either late in 2026 or early 2027.

Watch Jesse Lauter Discuss the Little Feat Documentary

Payne has also completed his own memoir, Carnival Ghosts: A Memoir of Life, Loss and Rebirth with Little Feat, which will be out on Feb. 16. As he told UCR in 2023, his approach was a bit off of the usual beaten path, as you might expect.

"The structure is is a memoir, but it's a little bit more than that because I interview people," he explained. "If I were left in my own memory, I'd be like, 'Where was I tomorrow?' It's not a history of Little Feet. It's a history of me, and I started way back in the wayback machines. But Little Feat certainly intersects it."

"The biggest obstacle for a long time was how to tell the story," he shared. "I mean, there's so many skeletons in the closet and I don't want to hurt people. That's not what this is. It's not a tell-all whatsoever. I'm a creative person and I'm still out there creating music with a great band."

"I'm writing, I'm a photographer and I've taken a creative route. The only job I ever really had was as a paperboy -- and I was pretty creative with that too," he said. "So, yeah, it's that kind of book and that kind of life, like, who am I and why am I here?"

READ MORE: Five '70s Bands That Should Have Been Bigger

Little Feat 2026-2027 'Last Farewell Tour' Tour Dates

November 9, 2026 — Akron, OH — Goodyear Theater

November 10, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

November 11, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 13, 2026 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

November 14, 2026 — Skokie, IL — George Van Dusen Theatre at North Shore Center

November 15, 2026 — Champaign, IL — Virginia Theatre

November 17, 2026 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

November 19, 2026 — Memphis, TN — Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

November 21, 2026 — Mobile, AL — Saenger Theatre

January 4, 2027 — Osaka, Japan — Festival Hall

January 6, 2027 — Tachikawa, Japan — Tachikawa Stage Garden

February 21, 2027 — Jim Thorpe, PA — Penn's Peak

February 23, 2027 — Rehoboth Beach, DE — Rehoboth Beach Convention Center

February 24, 2027 — Morgantown, WV — Metropolitan Theatre

February 26, 2027 — Charlottesville, VA — Paramount Theater

February 27, 2027 — Charlottesville, VA — Paramount Theater

February 28, 2027 — North Myrtle Beach, SC — Alabama Theatre

March 2, 2027 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

March 3, 2027 — Tallahassee, FL — The Moon

March 5, 2027 — Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 6, 2027 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 7, 2027 — Clearwater, FL — The BayCare Sound

April 30, 2027 — New Orleans, LA —Orpheum Theater

May 1, 2027 — Cleveland, MS —Bologna Performing Arts Center

May 2, 2027 — Greenville, TX —Greenville Municipal Auditorium

May 4, 2027 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 5, 2027 — Abilene, TX —Paramount

May 7, 2027 — Oklahoma City, OK —The Criterion

May 8, 2027 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall

May 10, 2027 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

May 11, 2027 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

May 13, 2027 — Wausau, WI —The Grand Theater

May 14, 2027 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater

May 15, 2027 — Morton, MN — Venue TBA