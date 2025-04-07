Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Has Died

Clem Burke, Blondie's drummer since their first album in 1976, has died. He was 70.

According to a statement released by the band, Burke died "following a private battle with cancer." "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," they wrote. "His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.

"Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

READ MORE: The Best Album by New Wave's 15 Biggest Artists

Burke was born on Nov. 24, 1954, in Bayonne, New Jersey. He played in local bands during the late '60 and early '70s.

He then joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after Deborah Harry and Chris Stein formed the band in New York City. He played drums on all their albums, starting with 1976's self-titled release, their 1978 breakthrough Parallel Lines, 1999's reunion record No Exit and 2017's Pollinator, their most recent LP.

You can see Blondie's statement about Burke below.

Blondie broke up after their sixth album, The Hunter, in 1982. Harry launched a solo career before the band resumed in 1999 with a new album.

Who Has Clem Burke Played With?

Bruke spent the '80s and '90s playing drums with other bands, including a regular gig with the Romantics. In 1987, he performed with the Ramones as Elvis Ramone.

As a session drummer, he played with Bob Dylan, Eurythmics, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop and Pete Townshend. He also played drums for artists as diverse as Wanda Jackson, Nancy Sinatra and members of the Go-Go's and Sex Pistols throughout his long career.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 with the other original members of Blondie.

"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched," the band concluded in its statement.