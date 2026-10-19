Bon Jovi has announced their first 2027 concert dates.

The band will continue its recent Forever Tour with seven stadium dates worldwide, starting in the spring.

The shows include dates in North America, Australia and the U.K.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

The band wrapped up its 2026 Forever Tour dates in September with three performances at London's Wembley Stadium.

Mark Seliger bon jovi 2026

Those shows followed a nine-concert run at New York's Madison Square Garden in July.

The Forever Tour is named after Bon Jovi's 2024 album Forever, their 16th LP. In 2025, they revisited the record on Forever (Legendary Edition), which featured collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell and others.

Where Is Bon Jovi Playing in 2027?

Bon Jovi's 2027 stadium dates start on March 4 in Melbourne, Australia, at Marvel Stadium. They will play more dates in London, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chicago, before wrapping up on Aug. 4 with a show in Toronto.

Bon Jovi bon jovi forever tour 2027

All of Bon Jovi's currently scheduled 2027 tour dates are available below.

Fans can register now for the North America tour at the band's website. Artist presale begins on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, before the general on-sale on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

More information about the U.K. and Australia tour is available at the band's website.

What Does Jon Bon Jovi Say About the Band's 2027 Tour?

"The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years," said singer Jon Bon Jovi in a press release announcing the new stadium dates.

"From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we'll never take for granted.

"We're grateful for every one of you, and now we're taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries, and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can't wait to see you out there!"

David Bergman bon jovi live 2026

Bon Jovi, 2027 Forever Tour

March 4 — Melbourne, Australia — Marvel Stadium

March 11 — Sydney Olympic Park, Australia — Accor Stadium

June 24 — London, UK — BST Hyde Park

July 15 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

July 21 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 28 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium