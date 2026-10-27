Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Massive 2027 Solo Tour
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a 31-date 2027 solo tour.
The Psychogod tour will kick off June 14 in Belfast, and is currently set to conclude on Dec. 10 in Paris. You can see the complete itinerary below.
“What we do is real and that’s so important right now," Dickinson said in a press release announcing the tour. "A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – AI can only copy, it can only pretend. It can never be in love, and it can never play. This band? They can really play!“
The announcement goes on to say that Dickinson will be performing new music on the tour, in addition to fan favorites and deep cuts from throughout his career.
In August, Dickinson revealed that he would be releasing a new solo album in 2027, his first since 2024's The Mandrake Project. (Perhaps the Psychogod tour name is a hint at the album title? The tour announcement video below includes a song snippet that can't yet be identified on Shazam.)
Whatever it's going to be called, Dickinson promised the new record would be "heavy as s---," and vowed to break new creative ground. "I try to not repeat — not because it's bad," he told VSX. "You want to move on and put different nuance on things."
Dickinson will be joined by guitarists Chris DeClercq and Philip Naslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, drummer Dave Moreno, and keyboardist Mistheria on the tour.
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Iron Maiden surprised fans earlier this month by announcing a new 16-date North American leg of their Run for Your Lives tour, which will kick off on April 14, 2027 in Tacoma and conclude May 16 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Bruce Dickinson 2027 'Psychogod' Tour Dates:
JUNE
14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus
25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata
26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd
28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena
29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman
JULY
02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*
07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*
08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*
NOVEMBER
10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli
14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega
19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena
20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall
22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed
28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
DECEMBER
01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue
08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
*Festival appearance.
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso