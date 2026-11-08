Ian Gillan has shared an update on his health via social media, less than a week after Deep Purple announced the postponement of their European tour.

Last week, the 81-year-old singer said that he experienced an unspecified "medical problem" while the band was on tour in Germany. At first, just two shows were canceled.

"I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so," he said. "As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice."

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Now, Gillan has more details to share.

"I had a procedure yesterday which was successful," he wrote. "I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I'm as fit as can be before getting back to work, thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologize for all the inconvenience."

When Is Deep Purple Expected to Resume Touring?

Deep Purple had over a dozen more European tour dates scheduled for Germany, the Netherlands, France and the U.K. They've assured fans that "all tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."

The band is also slated to perform throughout December in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

