Jimmy Miller, the legendary rock producer who worked with the Rolling Stones, Blind Faith, Primal Scream, Motorhead and more, has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via the Musical Excellence category.

Miller worked on a number of the Stones' most famous albums — both producing and sometimes playing instruments himself — including Let It Bleed (1969), Sticky Fingers (1971) and Exile on Main St. (1972). "Jimmy Miller's name is written in gold in rock 'n' roll heaven," Keith Richards said for According to the Rolling Stones. "Working under the most bizarre conditions and knowing the characters he had to deal with, Jimmy was a joy."

A video montage depicted archival footage of the Stones working on said music in the studio, plus interview clips of various band members talking about their work.

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"Jimmy actually made me stop and think again about the way I play drums in the studio," Charlie Watts added in the same book, "and I became a much better drummer in the studio thanks to him – together we made some of the best records we've ever made..."

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.