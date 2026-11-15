Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dressed as Rick Rubin, Induct Rick Rubin Into the Hall of Fame

Rick Rubin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with some of his previous collaborators taking part in the honors.

Neil Young, whose 2022 album World Record was produced by Rubin, spoke about the producer's unique talents. Among Rubin's skills, Young explained, is his ability to keep outside drama away from the studio. “The music is all that’s allowed in," the singer remarked. "The people that make the music are cared for because they’re recognized.”

Following Young's introduction, Rubin took the stage and delivered a short but triumphant message: "You can't kill rock and roll. Thank you."

Five Rick Rubins Take the Stage

After the real Rubin exited the stage, five fake Rick Rubins -- aka Red Hot Chili Peppers dressed in masks, beards and hair that looked identical to Rubin's trademark look -- came out. The group then proceeded to rock through and incendiary rendition of their 1991 hit "Give It Away."

"We love you, Rick Rubin," frontman Anthony Kiedis proclaimed at the song's end, as the crowd in attendance, including Rubin, gave the band a standing ovation.

Rick Rubin's Incredible Resume

Rubin -- who's groundbreaking career has included work with Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine, Jay-Z, System of a Down, Tom Petty, Weezer and many more legendary acts -- was inducted into the Hall via the Musical Excellence Award. The honor was created to recognize "individuals who have dedicated their lives to crafting influential, important music infused with originality, achieving a level of timeless distinction."

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With over 100 albums under his belt, Rubin is one of the most prolific and celebrated producers in the history of popular music. He helped guide eight of Red Hot Chili Peppers' LPs, including Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991), Californication (1999) and Stadium Arcadium (2006).