Watch Celine Dion Rock Out at Metallica’s Concert in Las Vegas

Celine Dion spent her weekend attending Metallica's concerts at Sphere in Las Vegas. Please raise your hand if you had that wager.

The Canadian vocalist, known for numerous soaring hits in the pop world, like the blockbuster Titanic theme, "My Heart Will Go On," which went to No. 1 in over 25 countries in the '90s, was in the house to see the heavy metal legends on Thursday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 7) in Sin City.

You can watch video of Dion below, enthusiastically playing air bass to "Blackened" by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, hanging out in a VIP suite that also included Jack Black on the guest list.

She commemorated the moment with a carousel of colorful photos on her Instagram, of her subsequent meeting with the band. Among the pix, Dion is captured having a conversational moment with James Hetfield.

“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Rob and everyone from the Metallica organization for the warm welcome!” Dion wrote. “We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show."

Celine Dion Has Talked about Metallica Before

In February, she posted a playlist on social media, noting that, "I'm often asked what I'm listening to. So here are a few songs from my playlist lately. Different moods, different moments...but all ones I love."

Among her selections: James Blunt's "You're Beautiful," "Love on My Brain" by Rihanna.....and Metallica's "Until it Sleeps," from their 1996 album Load.

"Eddy, one of my twins, his favorite band is Metallica," the diva explained, also sharing her best heavy metal vocalist impression.

Both of her twin sons -- Eddy and his brother Nelson -- were there at the Sphere concerts to enjoy the hard rockin' action. Although "Until it Sleeps" wasn't in the set on either night, Load's "King Nothing" and the lengthy deeper cut from the same album, "The Outlaw Torn," did make an appearance.

READ MORE: Metallica Songs Ranked

Both nights featured a heavy smattering of fan favorites beyond that, including warhorses like "The Unforgiven," "Fuel" and of course, "Enter Sandman."

Watch Celine Dion and Jack Black Rock to Metallica's 'Blackened'

Celine Has Plenty of Rock Cred

The singer has shown her rock roots in the past. She shared the stage with Anastacia and Meredith Brooks at the 2002 VH1 Divas Concert in Las Vegas, a benefit for the Save the Music Foundation. They performed their version of AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long," which Dion had been covering in her concerts for a couple of years prior to that night.

In 2007, she told Billboard that her love of classic rock music had served her well over the years. “Everybody always sent the hardest songs to sing to me: ‘If somebody can hit those notes, it’s Celine Dion,’” she said. “Maybe no one thought I was capable of doing anything else, but I’ve got Heart (she's covered "Alone") and Doobie Brothers and Janis Joplin and Creedence Clearwater Revival inside of me, too.”

You'll find other rock connections in her body of work also. Aldo Nova has written a number of songs for Dion. The Canadian rocker, known for his '80s AOR staple "Fantasy," even snagged a Grammy Award in the '90s for his work as co-producer on one of her albums, 1996's Falling Into You.

One more rock link: That's Rush designer Hugh Syme who did the cover design for her 1990 album Unison, which features "Where Does My Heart Beat Now." The track, which has some arena rock vibes, if you're listening, deserves a spot on your '80s/'90s playlist. It was produced by Christopher Neil (A-Ha, Mike & the Mechanics, Bonnie Tyler, Cher), while other Unison songs were helmed by producer David Foster.

READ MORE: David Foster Understands Now That He 'F---ed Up Chicago'

Watch Celine Dion's 'Where Does My Heart Beat Now' Video

Does all of this mean that Celine Dion is going to record an album of heavy metal covers? Probably not. But we're always happy to add another member to the Metallica family.