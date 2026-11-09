Billy Joel Announces First Show Since Brain Surgery

Billy Joel will be returning to the stage in December for his first performance since undergoing brain surgery.

“Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music,” reads a post to Joel’s official Facebook page.

The show – one part Q&A and one part performance – will take place on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 and will be exclusively available to currently enrolled FAU students.

What Is Billy Joel's Brain Disorder?

In May 2025, Joel announced he’d been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that affected the singer’s hearing, vision and balance. At the time, he canceled all performances to focus on his health.

Months later, Joel offered an update to fans, insisting he was doing well and that the diagnosis “sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling."

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As fans were questioning whether the Piano Man might ever tour again, Joel made a surprise, two-song performance with a tribute band in January 2026. This, naturally, sparked excitement within his fanbase about a possible return, but further health updates have clouded the situation.

Billy Joel Underwent Brain Surgery

In September, Joel revealed he’d undergone brain surgery and a shunt implant to help with his condition.

“I don't want to lose my marbles,” the rocker explained at the time. “It's hard to tell what's age and what's a condition. So, I agreed to do the shunt and I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain and it actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better.”

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Though he saw improvement following the surgery, Joel was still limited on what he could and could not do. Driving, for example, was off the table. So too, it seemed, was performing.

“I can't do performances because what the neurologist told me,” he remarked. “Every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion."

At the time, Joel noted that he’d need further testing before being cleared to perform again. The singer’s last full show took place in February 2025, and though the upcoming Florida Atlantic University event will likely only feature a short performance, it’s clearly a positive sign.