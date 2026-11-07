Television Guitarist Richard Lloyd Dies at 75

Television guitarist Richard Lloyd died today of bile duct cancer at the age of 75.

Lloyd and bandmate Tom Verlaine's unique twin-guitar styles made Television one of the most influential bands of the '70s punk and alternative scene. Their 1977 album Marquee Moon is considered one of the era's enduring masterpieces.

Read More: The Story of Television's Masterpiece, 'Marquee Moon'

In August 2026, it was announced that Lloyd was battling Cholangiocarcinoma. A GoFundMe page was set up by his solo group bandmate Sean Seymour.

"He has tumors in his liver, including one located dangerously close to a major blood vessel," the page explained. "Because of its location, doctors cannot safely operate to remove it at this time. Since his diagnosis, Richard has been through an extraordinary amount. He has been in the ICU seven times, dealing with serious complications including sepsis twice, as well as complications involving his liver and kidneys. And through all of this, he's fighting."

Lloyd's family announced his death today via a statement provided to Rolling Stone, which noted that "his loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays were with him at the end."

After Television broke up in 1978, Lloyd launched a solo career, ultimately releasing nine albums. He also did studio work for Matthew Sweet and others, and participated in Television's early '90s and early '00s reunions.

Drummer Billy Fica is now the only surviving member of the classic Television lineup that recorded Marquee Moon and its 1978 followup Adventure. Verlaine died of unspecified causes in 2023, and bassist Fred Smith died after a years-long health battle earlier this year.