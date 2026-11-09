U2 is back with a new album, Carnaval De Luz, the band's first studio release in nine years.

Carnaval De Luz officially releases on Friday, November 13, and Ultimate Classic Rock is giving you a chance to win a copy.

What is the 'U2 Carnaval De Luz' Sweepstakes Prize?

Five (5) winners will be randomly selected to win a copy of Carnaval De Luz on vinyl.

How Can You Enter the 'U2 Carnaval De Luz' Sweepstakes?

Complete the activities below beginning Monday. November 9, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. The more you subscribe, share and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, November 16, 2026. Prize is provided by Interscope Records.*

U2 Albums Ranked U2 don't inspire weak reactions in people. There are passionate U2 fans, and passionate U2 haters, and very little in between. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff