Iron Maiden has announced new North American tour dates for 2027.

The surprise run of 16 spring shows follows the band's recent U.S. tour, which ended earlier this month.

The band was expected to go on hiatus after wrapping up the Run for Your Lives tour, which is scheduled to run through the end of November.

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Singer Bruce Dickinson also has a handful of solo dates planned for early 2027.

"As many of our fans know, Maiden were planning on taking a break from live performances in 2027, but we've been enjoying this last leg in the U.S.A. and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the Northwest and Southeast," bassist Steve Harris explained in a press release announcing the new tour.

"It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years. We can't get everywhere, but we can try! Also, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe and wanted to experience a couple more in the U.S.A., which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus and Maryland.

Bryan Rolli, UCR iron maiden live in san antonio - sept. 29, 2026

"At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans, so it's always a challenge, and we all love a challenge."

Where Is Iron Maiden Playing in 2027?

After playing shows in Brazil, New Zealand, Australia and Japan to finish their 2026 dates, Iron Maiden will return to North America for 16 additional shows on April 14 as part of its 50th-anniversary Run for Your Lives tour, including a stop in Tacoma, Washington.

The band has shows scheduled in Vancouver, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and Columbus, before wrapping up with a festival date on May 16 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Live Nation iron maiden 2027 tour

Tickets for an artist presale start on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with the general sale starting Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

All dates for Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives 2027 North American tour are listed below.

The band said "these shows will definitely be the last" on the tour, which will total 107 concerts in 36 countries. More information is available at the band's website.

Iron Maiden, Run for Your Lives North American Tour 2027

April 14 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

April 16 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 18 Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 20 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

April 22 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 24 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

April 26 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 01 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

May 02 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 05 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 09 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

May 11 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 14 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple *

May 16 Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *

* festival show