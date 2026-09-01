Iron Maiden is not attending this fall's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. That's one of the few places they won't be.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson has now started scheduling solo shows even as the band's Run For Your Live Tour continues across North America, South America, East Asia and and Oceania. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest fall tours.

Iron Maiden's set list is focusing on a string of early albums between 1980's self-titled LP and 1992's Fear of the Dark. "It's great playing that set," Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith tells Billboard. "It's songs from way back, and they still sound great when you give them an airing. They still sound fresh and powerful."

These shows arrive some 45 years after Iron Maiden first visited the U.S. and Canada on 1981's Killer World Tour. For more information and tickets, go to the band's official website.

When Did Iron Maiden Last Play North America?

Iron Maiden's most recent appearances in North America go back to 2024. Dickinson noted the band's lengthy absence during their opening shows last weekend in Toronto, and then waded into an ongoing dispute between Canada and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"How long has it been since we have been to Toronto? Too long, too long. And in Canada, in fact," Dickinson told the crowd at Scotiabank Arena. "We got here, we crossed Lake Ontario. We will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico. It is a ridiculous state of the world."

READ MORE: Top 10 Iron Maiden Songs

The Rock Hall ceremony is set for Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. That's actually a travel day for Iron Maiden, who will be between Australian shows in Melbourne on Nov. 13 and Sydney on Nov. 15.

"The BRITs, the Grammys, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, all of it is utterly irrelevant to us." Dickinson told Classic Rock magazine. "What's No. 1 at the moment? I couldn't tell you. It's meaningless. All I care about is what Iron Maiden are doing next week."

Adrian Smith joined Iron Maiden just before Bruce Dickinson – and they both left briefly in the '90s. (Jeremy Chan, Getty Images) Adrian Smith joined Iron Maiden just before Bruce Dickinson – and they both left briefly in the '90s. (Jeremy Chan, Getty Images)

Where Is Iron Maiden Performing This Year?

Their Run For Your Life Tour kicked off back in 2025. Multi-night stands are set in New Jersey and California for later in September before Iron Maiden heads out for consecutive appearances in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, Australia and Japan, among many other stops.

After that, the group will be on hiatus for a bit. Management confirmed that the Nov. 25 and 25 concerts at K-Arena in Yokohama, Japan, will be "very last shows the band will play until at least 2028, as they take a well-earned break from being on the road for the whole of 2027."

READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Most Interesting History Lessons

Dickinson's first solo project since 2024 will arrive next. "The album is heavy as s---," Dickinson said after recording ended at Dave Grohl's studio. This won't be another multi-media project like The Mandrake Project, which was packaged with an adult comic book series. "It's kind of standalone," Dickinson confirmed.

Among his already-scheduled solo concerts is a special performance with the Beethoven Academy Orchestra in Poland. Dickinson's other tour dates are also below. Head over to his solo website for additional details.

Listen to Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden on the 'UCR Podcast'

Iron Maiden's 2026 Run for Your Lives Tour Dates

Sept. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sept. 5 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 6 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Sept. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Sept. 17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros (special guests TBA)

10/5 – San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Jorge 'Magico' Gonzalez

10/8 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio

10/11 – Bogota, Columbia @ Vive Claro

10/14 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Atahualpa

10/17 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

10/20 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracan

10/21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracan

10/25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/27 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Arena da Baixada

10/31 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/01 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/07 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

11/08 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

11/11 - Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

11/13 - Melbourne, Australia @ AAMI Park

11/15 - Sydney, Australia @ Allanz Stadium

11/18 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

11/19 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

11/24 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

11/25 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

*- With Megadeth

^- With Anthrax

Bruce Dickinson 2027 Solo Tour Dates

1/30 – Katowice, Poland @ Spodek Arena

7/2-4 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium 2027

7/7-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany @ RockHarz 2027

7/8-11 – Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock 2027

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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