Iron Maiden Finally Bring ‘Run for Your Lives’ Tour to North America: Photos, Set List, Videos

More than a year after their Run for Your Lives tour launched in Europe, Iron Maiden have brought their newest stage show to North America.

The heavy metal legends delivered a 17-song set featuring songs from their first nine studio albums - 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear of the Dark - in front of a packed crowd at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

You can see brand-new photos, the complete set list and fan-shot videos from the show below.

Iron Maiden's 2026 Plans: Lots of Shows But No Rock Hall Ceremony Appearance

Iron Maiden will spent the next month touring North America, and keep very busy for the rest of 2026 with dates in South America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. You can see their complete tour itinerary below - and be warned, they're planning to take 2027 off from the road so go see them now.

One thing Iron Maiden won't make time for is an appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The group, who have largely reacted with disinterest when asked about their long-overdue induction into what singer Bruce Dickinson once referred to as a "vulgar" mausoleum, have other plans.

"As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,” manager Rod Smallwood explained earlier this year.

"In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on."

Read More: Iron Maiden React to Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Live in Toronto Aug. 29, 2026 The heavy metal legends launched their 2026 'Run for Your Lives' North American tour Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'Hallowed Be They Name'

Iron Maiden August 29, 2026 Toronto Set List

(Intro tape) "The Ides of March" (from 1981's Killers)

1. "Murders in the Rue Morgue" (from Killers)

2. "Wrathchild" (from Killers)

3. "Killers" (from Killers)

4. "Phantom of the Opera" (from 1980's Iron Maiden)

5. "The Number of the Beast" (from 1982's The Number of the Beast)

6. "Infinite Dreams" (from 1988's Seventh Son of a Seventh Son)

7. "Powerslave" (from 1984's Powerslave)

8. "2 Minutes to Midnight" (from Powerslave)

9. "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (From Powerslave)

10. "Run to the Hills" (From The Number of the Beast)

11. "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son" (From Seventh Son of a Seventh Son)

12. "The Trooper" (From 1983's Piece of Mind)

13. "Hallowed Be Thy Name" (From The Number of the Beast)

14. "Iron Maiden" (from Iron Maiden)

Encore:

15. "Aces High" (From Powerslave)

16. "Fear of the Dark" (From 1992's Fear of the Dark)

17. "Wasted Years" (From 1986's Somewhere in Time)

via SetList.fm

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'Aces High'

Iron Maiden 'Run for Your Lives' 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Sept. 3 - Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sept. 5 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 6 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Sept. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Sept. 17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros (special guests TBA)

10/5 – San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Jorge “Mágico” González

10/8 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio

10/11 – Bogota, Columbia @ Vive Claro

10/14 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Atahualpa

10/17 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

10/20 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hurácan

10/21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hurácan

10/25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/27 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Arena da Baixada

10/31 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/01 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/07 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

11/08 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

11/11 - Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

11/13 - Melbourne, Australia @ AAMI Park

11/15 - Sydney, Australia @ Allanz Stadium

11/18 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

11/19 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

11/24 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

11/25 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

* Megadeth

^ Anthrax