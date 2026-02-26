Iron Maiden fans who are on the fence about seeing the band this year ought to make haste, as they plan to take a break from the road for all of 2027.

The metal giants announced on Thursday that they'll conclude their 2026 touring itinerary with two shows at Yokohama, Japan's K-Arena on Nov. 24 and 25. These dates will mark the end of the band's Run for Your Lives 50th anniversary world tour, which launched in May 2025 and focuses on the first nine Maiden albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

Iron Maiden Will Take Time Off the Road 'Until at Least 2028'

"These two shows will be extra special as they are the very last shows the band will play until at least 2028, as they take a well-earned break from being on the road for the whole of 2027," Iron Maiden revealed in a news release announcing the Japanese shows.

"We are very excited to be bringing this Run for Your Lives tour to Japan later this year," bassist Steve Harris added. "And even more so as we are ending the entire two-year world tour in Yokohama. I have always loved spending time in Japan, and we enjoy coming back whenever we can to play for our fans there. So it feels extra special for us to be sharing the final two nights of this incredible tour with you all in Japan. It's going to make it a truly memorable occasion for us all."

Iron Maiden's 2026 Plans: EddFest, Documentary and More

The second half of 2026 will be especially busy for Iron Maiden. The Run for Your Lives tour resumes in late May and will run through November, visiting Europe, Asia and North and South America.

The European summer leg of their tour includes EddFest, a two-day festival of music and curated fan experiences taking place on July 10 and 11 in Knebworth, England. Iron Maiden will perform on the second night of the festival alongside Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu, British rockers the Darkness, Australian rockers Airbourne and Scottish rock/metal veterans the Almighty. The festival will also feature a walkthrough museum and Eddie-themed fairgrounds full of games and rides.

A new documentary titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is also set for theatrical release on May 7, 2026. And, if that weren't enough, Iron Maiden just received their third Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.