Iron Maiden Unearths Nine Rarities on Opening Night of 2025 Tour

Iron Maiden kicked off their Run for Your Lives tour in Budapest, Hungary Tuesday night with a show that featured six songs they haven't played live in a decade, and another three they haven't played in at least five years.

The tour commemorates the legendary heavy metal band's 50th anniversary, and featured a set list chosen from their first nine studio albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear of the Dark.

They skipped 1990's No Prayer for the Dying - which is a smart choice, in our book - but played songs from every other album in that time span, including four from 1984's Powerslave and three each from 1981's Killers and 1982's Number of the Beast.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot videos from the show below.

The show opened with a trio of Killers songs - "Murders in the Rue Morgue," which hadn't been played since 2005 according to Setlist.fm, "Wrathchild" (first time since 2017) and "Killers" (first time since 1999.)

Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera" (last played in 2014), Seventh Son of a Seventh Son's "The Clairvoyant" (last played in 2013) and title track (last played in 2014) and Powerslave's epic seafaring tale "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (last played in 2009) rounded out the tracks that haven't been played live in over a decade, while Powerslave's title track (last played in 2017) and "2 Minutes to Midnight" (last played in 2019) were played live for the first time in more than five years.

This was also Maiden's first show since the touring retirement of longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who said farewell to the group at the conclusion of last year's The Future Past tour. He has been replaced by Simon Dawson, who performs alongside founding bassist Steve Harris in British Lion.

Iron Maiden will play a second show at the Budapest Arena Wednesday night, and continue performing throughout Europe until the last currently scheduled date, Aug. 2 in Warsaw, Poland. No plans for a North American tour have been announced yet, but fingers crossed! You can get complete information at their official website.

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'Murders in the Rue Morgue' (Starts at 7:40)

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'The Number of the Beast'

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'The Trooper'

Iron Maiden May 27, 2025 Budapest, Hungary Set List

(Intro tape) "The Ides of March" (from 1981's Killers)

1. "Murders in the Rue Morgue" (from Killers)

2. "Wrathchild" (from Killers)

3. "Killers" (from Killers)

4. "Phantom of the Opera" (from 1980's Iron Maiden)

5. "The Number of the Beast" (From 1982's The Number of the Beast)

6. "The Clairvoyant" (From 1988's Seventh Son of a Seventh Son)

7. "Powerslave" (From 1984's Powerslave)

8. "2 Minutes to Midnight" (From Powerslave)

9. "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (From Powerslave)

10. "Run to the Hills" (From The Number of the Beast)

11. "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son" (From Seventh Son of a Seventh Son)

12. "The Trooper" (From 1983's Piece of Mind)

13. "Hallowed Be Thy Name" (From The Number of the Beast)

14. "Iron Maiden" (from Iron Maiden)

Encore:

15. "Aces High" (From Powerslave)

16. "Fear of the Dark" (From 1992's Fear of the Dark)

17. "Wasted Years" (From 1986's Somewhere in Time)