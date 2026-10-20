The Eagles are continuing to build out next year's touring slate with more newly added shows. The group already confirmed four 2027 concerts, beginning in January.

They still have eight concerts to play before 2026 draws to a close. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a tour poster and expanded roundup of rock's biggest remaining tours. The new Eagles appearances are in bold. For more information or tickets, visit their official website.

Presale signups are already underway at eagles.com, with presales to follow beginning at 10AM PT/1PM ET on Wednesday, Oct. 28. VIP packages go on sale at 10AM PT/1PM ET this Thursday (Oct. 22), with general on-sale following at 10AM PT/1PM ET on Friday, Oct. 30.

When Does the Eagles' 2027 Tour Begin?

The Eagles have primarily played at the Sphere in recent years, though they have also made special appearances elsewhere – including last year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Their Las Vegas residency is now the longest in the venue's short but celebrated history: The Eagles first played the Sphere in September 2024; their latest confirmed shows bring the total to well over 70.

All of these appearances follow an off-handed comment by Don Henley that actually hinted at retirement in 2026. "I think this will probably be it," he told CBS Sunday Morning. "I feel like we're getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too."

'Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975' has become the first quadruple diamond-certified album. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images / Asylum) eagles band portrait 1976 / eagles greatest hits 1971-1975 album cover

In the meantime, Pollstar placed the Eagles among the top-earning rock bands on tour for the first half of 2026, along with AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen. The Henley-led group earned $69.7 million on 235,458 tickets sold for 15 early-year concerts.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Eagles Deep Cuts

Next, look for a special 12-inch single version of the Eagles' perennial holiday favorite "Please Come Home For Christmas," backed with "Funky New Year." It's set to arrive at select independent retail outlets on Nov. 27 as part of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Eagles 2027 Tour Dates

(New shows in bold.)

11/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

11/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

12/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

12/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

12/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

1/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

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