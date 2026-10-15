U2 has announced the first dates for their 2027 tour.

Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour will start in February.

U2's new album, Carnaval De Luz, will be released on Nov. 13 and marks their first new original music since 2017's Songs of Experience.

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The tour is named after the band's latest single, "The Greatest Show on Earth." The video for the new song is available below.

Watch U2's Video for 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

U2 released two EPs earlier this year: Days of Ash in February and Easter Lily in April. They were the band's first new music since 2023's Songs of Surrender, which reimagined songs from their past catalog.

Michael Schwartz u2 2026

They also released How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb in 2024, a compilation of leftover tracks from their Grammy-winning 2004 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Where Are U2 Playing in 2027?

U2 has announced only six dates so far for the upcoming Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027.

Additional dates for Europe and North America, including concerts in U2's homeland, Ireland, will be announced soon.

Live Nation u2 tour 2027

The stadium tour will start on Feb. 23 with two concerts in Mexico City; the other will take place on Feb. 26.

The band will also perform two dates each in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March. The announced dates for U2's Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027 are below.

What Does U2 Say About Their 2027 Tour?

"'The Greatest Show on Earth'? Now that's a throwdown," the band said in a press release announcing the upcoming tour. "It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life.

"A bit of showman, a bit of shaman, a riot of color, unreasonable guitar, bass and drums, and tunes you can hold onto. Because if people are gonna show up, we certainly are."

Watch U2's Video for 'Street of Dreams'

U2 has now released three singles from their upcoming 16th album, Carnaval De Luz. "The Greatest Show on Earth" follows "Street of Dreams" and "Silencio."

Watch U2's Video for 'Silencio'

U2, Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027

February 23 - MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

February 26 - MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

March 10 - SÃO PAULO, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS

March 12 - SÃO PAULO, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS

March 23 - BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

March 25 - BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

U2, 'Carnaval De Luz' Track Listing

Go (Carnaval De Luz)

La Reina

Street Of Dreams

The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)

Superficiality

If The World Is At War We Better Not Be

Silencio

The Greatest Show On Earth

Glorify

Midnight Sunshine

Can’t Stop Us Now

Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)