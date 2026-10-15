November 2026's rock releases include long-awaited new albums from U2, Asia and Molly Hatchet. Then Record Store Day's perennially jam-packed Black Friday indie event returns.

Look for special RSD-related projects Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Iron Maiden, Motorhead and George Harrison, among others. More information on these and the rest of the month's upcoming rock albums, movies and books can be found below.

U2's 15th studio LP, Carnaval De Luz, is their first collection of original music since 2017's Songs of Experience. In the meantime, they issued 2023's Songs of Surrender, an album reimagining classic songs, then surprise-released a pair of 2026 EPs – Days of Ash and Easter Lily.

What New Rock Releases Will Arrive in November 2026?

Asia's 14th album, Indigo, follows 2014's Gravitas and features two songs written by their late frontman John Wetton. This is fellow co-founder Geoff Downes' first studio project with guitarist John Mitchell, drummer Virgil Donati and bassist/vocalist Harry Whitley. Molly Hatchet was last in the studio for 2010's Justice. Their new 12-song Lost Horizon was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

RSD Black Friday also includes exclusive picture discs from Genesis and Skid Row, with live LPs from Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell and Billy Idol. That's in addition to a veritable Deadhead extravaganza topped by releases from the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and key collaborator Robert Hunter.

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday event returns in late November. (Record Store Day) Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday event returns in late November. (Record Store Day)

There's a raft of cool concert recordings on the way, too. Bad Company's Live in London focuses on a show from Oct. 29, 2016, at the O2 Arena in London, that proved to be the last with founding guitarist and songwriter Mick Ralphs. He suffered a stroke four days later.

The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings is a massive, nearly 40-disc box focusing on the second leg of a historic Bob Dylan tour. This set follows 2019's 14-disc Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings from the first leg.

READ MORE: Here's the Latest on Rock's Biggest Remaining 2026 Tours

The month's key reissues include Tom Petty's five-disc Origins 1971-1978, which spans the Heartbreakers' earliest years. Talking Heads' expanded reissue of 1979's Fear of Music includes rarities, previously unreleased music and two complete concerts from a contemporary tour. Kiss' box set edition of Rock and Roll Over has added 100 previously unreleased tracks and mixes.

The 50th-anniversary edition of Elton John's Rock of the Westies commemorates his sixth and final No. 1 album from the '70s. The LP arrived just five months after Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy. Judas Priest is also returning with a 50th anniversary reissue of their second LP, Sad Wings of Destiny.

Want more? Remember to bookmark UCR's continuously updated list for more details on pending rock releases from throughout the year.

Nov. 3

Billy Idol, Billy Idol Should Be Dead (DVD and Blu-ray releases)

Grateful Dead: Friends of the Devil: West Texas Cowboys, Brown-Eyed Women and Other Sunshine Daydreamers From the Songs of the Grateful Dead, Alex Pappademas and Joan LeMay (book)

Rush: Vanished Time: A People's History of Rush, Richard Houghton (book)

Nov. 4

Paul McCartney and Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, Paul McCartney and Ted Widmer (book)

Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop: Why We (Still) Love Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Alan Light (book)

Nov. 5

Grateful Dead: Dead Dharma: The Grateful Dead and the American Quest for Transcendence, Casey Rae (book)

Nov. 6

Asia, Indigo (compact disc, CD/Blu-ray and 2LP black and blue vinyl releases)

Bad Brains, Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording - Inner Ear, March 1979

Bob Dylan, Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings (digital, 3LP and 39CD box editions)

Bryan Adams, How's It Goin' (digital, compact disc, and black or red and white splatter vinyl editions)

David Cassidy, The Bell Years 1972-1974 (CD clamshell box)

Dream Academy, Religion, Revolution and Railways (7CD box)

The Exploited, Punks Not Dead/Troops of Tomorrow (expanded 2CD Edition)

George Martin, Off the Beatle Track; Help!; ... And I Love Her (digital, compact disc and vinyl reissues)

Gilbert O'Sullivan, On the Record

Kings of Leon, O My Beloved (digital, compact disc, vinyl and cassette editions)

Kiss, Rock and Roll Over (expanded 50th anniversary reissue with 4CD/Blu-ray, 6LP/Blu-ray, 1LP Zoetrope picture disc, 1LP black or colored vinyl, and 1CD editions)

Neal Casal [Blackfoot / Chris Robinson Brotherhood], Book of Stories: Home Recordings 1998–2003 (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Procol Harum, Grand Hotel (expanded 2CD reissue)

Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure (digital, 2CD, 2LP black or blue pearl vinyl and 3CD/1DVD super-deluxe reissues)

SatchVai [Joe Satriani and Steve Vai], The Sea of Emotion

Spandau Ballet, Gold: The Best of Spandau Ballet (special Blu-ray reissue with Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos mixes)

Tom Petty, Origins 1971-1978 (4CD/2DVD and 5LP/2DVD editions, or deluxe 5LP/2DVD/4Blu-ray box with hi-res Stereo, Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes); No Sleep Til L.A. (stand-alone compact disc and LP editions)

Various artists, Harmony In My Head: The Music That Inspired the Genius of Brian Wilson (3CD box)

Various artists, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2: Out of the Blue (with Peter Frampton, Ann Wilson, Los Lobos, others)

Various artists, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2: Into the Black (with Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, others)

Various artists, Winds of Time: The New Wave of British Heavy Metal 1979-1985 (3CD box with Saxon, Diamond Head, Girlschool, Tygers of Pan Tang, others)

Nov. 10

The Beatles: Across the Universe: The Magic and Mystery of the Beatles' Creativity, Steve Taylor (book)

David Bowie: Music Lover – The Inside Story of David Bowie's Record Collection, Geoff McCormack and Jerome Soligny (book)

The Go-Go's: TMI: Memoirs of a Go-Go, Jane Wiedlin (book)

Nov. 11

Ozzy Osbourne: Ozzy & Me: Life Lessons, Wild Stories and Unexpected Epiphanies from Forty Years of Friendship with the Prince of Darkness, Stephen Rea and Jack Osbourne (book)

Nov. 12

The Beatles: The Beatles' Touring Era: Inside the Fab Four's Musical Artistry, Song by Song, 1962-1966, Kenneth Womack and Scott Freiman (book)

Jackson Browe: The Permanent Holdout: Jackson Browne, His Music, His America, Cornel Bonca (book)

Nov. 13

Bad Company, Live in London (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Dan Seals [England Dan and John Ford Coley], Stones / Fired Up / Harbinger / Walking the Wire (2CD reissue)

Def Leppard, Volume 4 (6CD or 11LP box)

The Fall, Fall Heads Roll (white vinyl reissue)

Flaming Lips, At War With the Mystics (expanded 20th anniversary 6CD reissue)

Hanoi Rocks, The Complete Collection 1981-1984 (digital, 6CD or 6LP box set)

Human League, "Being Boiled" (red with white swirl vinyl 12-inch reissue)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume 23: August 14th, 1993 Shoreline Amphitheatre

Midge Ure [Ultravox / Thin Lizzy], Chapters: The Best of Midge Ure (3CD, 2LP black or splatter vinyl, and limited-edition Blu-ray editions)

Talking Heads, Fear of Music: Super Deluxe Edition (digital, 2LP, 6LP and 3CD/Blu-ray reissues with Hi-Res Stereo, 5.1 and Atmos mixes)

Train, Mad Dog in the Fog

Twisted Sister, Totally Twisted: The Studio Albums 1982–1987 (5CD or 5LP colored vinyl box set reissues)

U2, Carnaval De Luz (digital, black and colored vinyl, compact disc and deluxe CD/LP box set editions)

Yngwie Malmsteen, Hell or High Water

Various artists, 20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan (with Bruce Springsteen, U2, Bob Geldof, Steve Earle, Tom Waits, others)

Nov. 20

Billy Idol, Rebel Yell (all-analog 180g vinyl reissue)

The Blasters, Mandatory: The Best of the Blasters (vinyl reissue)

Bob Weir, Blue Mountain (expanded digital reissue)

Bon Iver, 22, A Million: 10th Anniversary Edition (compact disc and vinyl reissues)

Creed, Weathered (expanded digital, compact disc and 2LP vinyl reissues)

Dr. John, Live at the Turning Point (digital and 2CD editions)

Down, Volume 5

Elton John, Rock of the Westies: 50th Anniversary Edition (expanded digital, 2CD, 1LP or 2LP reissues)

Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale, The Road to Escondido: Enhanced Edition (expanded 20th anniversary digital, compact disc and 180-gram rusty red and sky blue vinyl reissues)

Flock of Seagulls, The Best of a Flock of Seagulls (yellow 2LP vinyl reissue)

Greg Lake [Emerson Lake and Palmer, King Crimson], Live at Hammersmith 5th November 1981: King Biscuit Flower Hour (first-ever 2LP edition, with Gary Moore)

Joe Strummer [The Clash], Joe Strummer 003: The 101'ers Years: 1974-1976 (digital, 3CD or 2LP editions)

Linda Ronstadt, Adieu False Heart (vinyl reissue, with Ann Savoy)

Madness, Hit Parade: The 7" Singles Collection 1979-1986 (13-disc transparent colored singles box set)

Marshall Tucker Band, The Marshall Tucker Band: Expanded Edition (yellow, blue and orange 3LP reissue)

R.E.M., Reveal: 25th Anniversary Edition (expanded digital and 2CD/Blu-ray reissues); The Black Sessions Revealed (2LP release)

Sex Pistols, Filthy Lucre Live (expanded 2LP red vinyl and CD reissues)

Sheryl Crow, Pick You Up (vinyl and cassette editions)

Slayer, Reign in Blood (limited-edition 1LP "blood"-filled Zoetrope vinyl reissue)

System of a Down, Toxicity: 25th Anniversary Edition (orange and black marbled vinyl reissue)

10cc, The Stockport Shuffle: Complete UK Label Anthology 1972-1974 (6CD/Blu-ray box)

Tom Petty, No Sleep Til L.A. (limited-edition Zoetrope edition)

Nov. 24

Beach Boys: Beach Boys 1965-1979: On Track, Lisa Torem (book)

Lou Reed: Lou Reed 1989-2011: Every album, Every Song, Ethan Roy (book)

Toto, Toto: Every Album, Every Song, Jacob Holm-Lupo (book)

Nov. 25

Rory Gallagher: Edged in Blue: A Rock 'n' Roll Odyssey with Rory Gallagher, Donal Gallagher (book)

Nov. 27

Chris Isaak, Baja Sessions: 30th Anniversary Edition (first-time vinyl reissue)

The Darkness, Crock of Hits (red and yellow 2LP edition)

Dinosaur Jr, Bouncing Off the Walls: The Green Mind Tour 1991 (4CD box or 1LP vinyl editions)

The Fall, Ersatz GB (3CD box set reissue)

Gentle Giant, Front Row Center: U.S. Dates 1975–1980 (8CD box)

Hawkwind, The Bristol Custom Bike Show Concert 1986 (CD and 2LP editions)

Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny: Remixed & Remastered (special 50th anniversary compact disc and vinyl reissues)

Kajagoogoo, Box of Goo: The Complete Anthology (8CD box)

Martin Barre, 50 Years of Jethro Tull: Live at the Wildey (4CD box)

Molly Hatchet, Lost Horizon (digital, CD Digipak, black 140g vinyl, and expanded CD/LP editions)

Nektar, Journey to the Centre of the Eye (2024 Mix) (vinyl edition)

Nick Heyward [Haircut One Hundred], The Essential Nick Heyward (compact disc and green vinyl editions)

Pearl Jam, Ten Live (black and clear 2LP vinyl editions)

Peter Gabriel, o\i (digital, 2LP and 4CD editions)

Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips (expanded deluxe edition digital, 1LP/1CD or 2CD reissues)

RSD Black Friday: Nov. 27

RSD Black Friday Exclusives

The B-52s, Meso-Americans Live 1982 (2LP)

Bill Withers, In Concert: Live at the BBC, 1974 (LP or CD)

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Night Moves: 50th Anniversary (1LP)

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Christmas Comes Alive! (2LP)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (4LP or 2CD)

Eagles, "Please Come Home For Christmas"/"Funky New Year" (12" Single)

Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind and Fire (1LP)

Frank Black, Teenager of the Year (3LP or 2CD)

Funkadelic, Live at Meadowbrook 1971 1LP)

Genesis, "Land of Confusion" (12" Picture Disc)

George Harrison, Thirty Three & 1/3: Zoetrope Edition (1LP); George Harrison: Zoetrope Edition (1LP)

Godsmack, Battle of the Drums (12" Single)

Goo Goo Dolls, Borrowed (1LP)

Grateful Dead, Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68 (4LP); On a Back Porch Vol. 4 (1LP)

Hootie and the Blowfish, MTV Unplugged (1LP)

INXS, Welcome to Wherever You Are (1LP)

Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast: Eddie Toy

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight in Paris (2LP)

Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, I Love Rock 'N Roll: The Shadow Album (1LP)

Joni Mitchell, Live at Carnegie Hall - 1972 (2LP)

Lindsey Buckingham, Under the Skin (1LP)

Marianne Faithfull, Eye Communication: Live at the Wax Museum (2LP)

The Monkees, The Monkees: Sessions (1LP)

Motley Crue, Decade of Decadence '81-'91 (2LP)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate (2LP); Motorhead: Lemmy Toy

Prince, 3121 Las Vegas Live (3LP or 2CD)

Rainbow, Rarities 75-76 (2LP)

Ramones, Subterranean Jungle Demos (1LP)

Richard and Linda Thompson, Live 1982 (2LP)

Robert Hunter, Alligator Moon (1LP)

Rolling Stones, Aftermath: US Edition (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (1LP)

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" Picture Disc)

Staind, Break the Cycle: 25th Anniversary Live (1LP)

Stevie Nicks, Bella Donna (1LP)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2LP)

10,000 Maniacs, Candy Everybody Wants (6LP)

13th Floor Elevator, The Mono Singles (1LP)

Traveling Wilburys, The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (1LP)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Majikat Earth Tour 1976 (2LP)

War, "Yes It's Christmas / Summer" (12" Single)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 2 (2LP)

RSD Black Friday First

Barenaked Ladies, Born on a Pirate Ship: 30th Anniversary (2LP); Rock Spectacle: 30th Anniversary (1LP)

Billy Idol, Live From the Roxy 1982 (2LP)

Billy Joel, Billy Joel Tonight (1LP)

Dead Milkmen, Eat Your Paisley!: 40th Anniversary (1LP)

The Doors, 1966 (1LP)

Fountains of Wayne, Sky Full of Holes: 15th Anniversary Edition (1LP)

Good Charlotte, Greetings From California (2LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center (4LP)

King Crimson, 1974 Massey Hall, Toronto (2LP)

The Knack, Zoom: Special Vinyl Edition (2LP)

NRBQ, Christmas Wish: Fan Club Fun Version (1LP)

They Might Be Giants, Live at KEXP Seattle (1LP)

Tom Verlaine, Live in NYC 1996-2006 (2LP)

XTC, Besides (1LP)

RSD Black Friday Limited Run / Regional Focus

Bunny Wailer, Rock 'N' Groove (1LP)

Runaways, And Now … The Runaways (CD)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Paramount Theatre: Portland, OR 1977 (2CD)

USA For Africa, We Are the World: 40th Anniversary Edition (7" Single)

December and Beyond

Frank Zappa, Zoot Allures: 50th Anniversary Edition (expanded digital, 3LP black 180-gram vinyl or 5CD/1Blu-ray reissues); Night of the Iron Sausage (stand-alone 2LP 180-gram release)

Geordie [AC/DC's Brian Johnson], The Albums (5CD box)

Joni Mitchell, Blue (limited-edition blue vinyl reissue)

Moody Blues, The Magnificent Moodies (remastered 50th anniversary 2CD reissue)

Paul McCartney, The Boys of Dungeon Lane: Special Edition (expanded compact disc and 2LP reissues)

Billy Joel, Turnstiles: 50th Anniversary Edition (4LP/Blu-ray box)

Iron Maiden, Studio Album Collection, Part One: 1980-1992 (50th anniversary 9LP color vinyl box)

Saxon, Gods of Thunder

Yes, Keys to Ascension: The Studio Recordings (digital, compact disc, and 2LP black and blue colored vinyl editions)

Blondie, High Noon