Rolling Stones Expand ‘Foreign Tongues’ With Five Fresh Tracks

The Rolling Stones will release an expanded version of their latest album, Foreign Tongues, next month.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, set for release on Nov. 27, adds five songs to the original 14-track album released in July.

The album continued a productive streak for the Stones, who released the all-blues-covers Blue & Lonesome album in 2016 and Hackney Diamonds in 2023, their first LP of original material in 18 years.

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Paul McCartney and the Cure's Robert Smith guest on Foreign Tongues, which was produced by Andrew Watt, who also worked on Hackney Diamonds.

UCR staff named Foreign Tongues the Best Rock Album of 2026 (So Far) earlier this year.

What's on the Rolling Stones' 'Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips'?

Five new tracks recorded during the album sessions over the past few years are included in the upcoming deluxe edition of Foreign Tongues.

The new songs include "Where There's a Will," "Who You Callin' Crazy" (with jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine), "Human Tide," "Bad Luck Hideaway" and "She Still Comes Around."

"Bad Luck Hideaway," featuring a duet by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was first released as a bonus track on the iTunes-exclusive edition of Foreign Tongues and later became the B-side to the streaming single "Mr. Charm."

Capitol Records rolling stones foreign tongues loose lips cd

The track listing for the Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips is below.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be available as a stand-alone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition and across digital formats. The vinyl edition features the five Loose Lips recordings on LP with a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album.

The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues on the first disc and the five new recordings on the second disc.

The Rolling Stones, 'Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips' Track Listing

CD1 — FOREIGN TONGUES

1. Rough and Twisted

2. In The Stars

3. Jealous Lover

4. Mr. Charm

5. Divine Intervention

6. Ringing Hollow

7. Never Wanna Lose You

8. Hit Me In The Head

9. You Know I'm No Good

10. Some Of Us

11. Covered In You

12. Side Effects

13. Back In Your Life

14. Beautiful Delilah

CD2 — LOOSE LIPS

1. Where There’s A Will

2. Who You Callin’ Crazy

3. Human Tide

4. Bad Luck Hideaway

5. She Still Comes Around