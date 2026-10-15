Motley Crue and Cheap Trick fans are known to be hardcore collectors. But Rick Nielsen wants to give you the chance to buy something you definitely don't own yet.

As part of his upcoming auction, which features many of his famous and eclectic sweaters, lots of guitars, and even a Cheap Trick-worthy checkered John Deere tractor, the guitar legend is also offering up the chance for one lucky fan to own his raincoat.

But this isn't just any raincoat -- because it's the legendary one that Motley bassist Nikki Sixx peed on.

The best part is that if you end up with this coveted item, you'll be helping to support a good cause. Julien's Auction is overseeing the sale of over 300 items Oct. 24 in Nashville, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Why Did Nikki Sixx Pee on Rick Nielsen's Raincoat?

Good question and luckily, he immortalized the moment in the band's classic memoir, The Dirt.

Keep in mind that that this happened many years ago and Sixx has been sober for a long time now.

The two bands shared the stage for a gig at the Hammersmith Odeon in London on Valentine's Day in 1986 while Motley Crue was on tour for the Theatre of Pain album. Cheap Trick had jumped on as the opening act for a run of dates, including the Hammersmith show.

It was a rough period for the bassist, who wrote that he was a "vengeful, self-hating junkie" and in his recollection, a dramatic series of events after the show led to a heroin overdose.

'I Kept Telling Him I Wanted to Piss on It.'

Though it should have been a wake-up call, it wasn't, as Sixx shared. A couple days later, he was back out on the town. Nielsen wanted to introduce him to Queen's Roger Taylor. The drummer had invited the members of Cheap Trick and Motley out for dinner at a favorite Russian restaurant he told them had long been a favorite destination for both Queen and the Rolling Stones.

"We sat around a huge antique wooden table and drank every kind of vodka shot known to man—sweet, spicy, raspberry, garlic—before feasting on a Russian dinner," Sixx detailed in The Dirt. "Rick was wearing a black rubber jacket, and for some reason I kept telling him that I wanted to piss on it."

The waiters brought out dessert, silver platters for every guest, with seven lines of cocaine on each platter. So it's safe to say that everyone in the room was feeling good. Maybe too good.

'I Had Just Pissed on My Hero'

They ended up back at the hotel bar, where the action continued -- and here's where things took a turn.

"Roger Taylor was talking to Rick Nielsen while I sat on a stool behind them. I kneeled on the stool, pulled down my leather pants, and did what I’d been promising to all night: peed on Rick’s jacket," the bassist recalled. "He didn’t even realize anything was happening until it started dribbling down his pants and onto the floor. I thought it was pretty funny at the time, but when I went up to my room afterwards, I felt terrible: I had just pissed on my hero."

Julien's Auctions Rick Nielsen Raincoat

Rick Nielsen's Reaction: 'It Was Euro-pee-in''

Years later in a 2021 interview, the guitarist was able to chuckle about the incident.

“It was Euro-pee-in'," he quipped, laughing as he strummed his guitar. "Yeah, it was true. I had this jacket or a coat and it was rubberized. It was around the time when all the punks were doing it."

"I liked this thing because it was a rubber coat and it looked like a Gestapo coat and I got a Norton rubber belt with a Norton motorcycle insignia on it," he explained. "It was just...it was awful. It was not me, but it was so disgusting and I had it. So I was standing there at the bar and he was peeing. Luckily it was a rubber coat because you’re peeing on the back of my coat."

Why Rick is Selling the Raincoat, Guitars, Sweaters and More

The 77-year old guitar hero says it was his wife's idea to pare down his collection to a more manageable size. "I always told people, when I die, my wife will probably sell everything for a dollar, so stick around," he quipped. "But then I lived a bit longer than she thought."

He got started on his guitar collection because "cars were too expensive," as he shared in a video announcing the sale. 70 guitars is just a fraction of his overall collection. He says he once owned over 2,000 different instruments and now, he's looking to cut back to about 600.

READ MORE: Rick Nielsen is Selling Some of His Legendary Guitars

But don't sleep and miss out on Nielsen's legendary sweaters, because there are a bunch of those available for sale also.

You can see a selection of the many items that are on auction in our gallery below.

Visit Julien's Auctions' website to see the complete collection of what is being offered for sale Oct. 24 in Nashville. But if it's the raincoat that you're after, you'll find that right here.