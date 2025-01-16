Brit Floyd to Tour US With Roger Waters’ Son and Special Guests

Acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd announced a U.S. tour featuring Roger Waters’ son, and a run of double-headers with Alan Parsons.

The road trip is also set to feature additional guests from the Pink Floyd world. Keyboardist Harry Waters and drummer Graham Broad from Waters Sr.’s band have previously appeared with the group led by Damian Darlington, as have Floyd collaborators Durga McBroom, Guy Pratt and others.

Palladium Entertainment, the tour producers, said the aim was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here, “complete with the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics.”

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Remembered Syd Barrett on ‘Wish You Were Here’

The statement continued: “[T]he iconic album, which features four of Pink Floyd’s most beloved songs – ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond,’ ‘Welcome to the Machine,’ ‘Have A Cigar’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’— is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

“Every night, in a two-and-a-half-hour-plus show, Brit Floyd will perform the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from… Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle and more.”

Waters Jr. will take part in 20 shows in the U.S. and the band will also deliver five double-header concerts with Alan Parsons. Additional musical guests with direct connections to Floyd are also promised.

Darlington’s lineup also includes bassist and lead vocalist Ian Cattell plus Canadian Idol winner Eva Avila.

The American dates follow a run of British shows. Tickets are on sale now with some events already sold out.

Brit Floyd Tour Dates 2025

2/19 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

2/20 – Glasgow, UK – Pavillion

2/22 – Dunfermline, UK – Alhambra Theatre

2/24 – Northampton, UK – The Derngate

2/25 – London, UK – Barbican

2/27 – Poole, UK – Lighthouse

2/28 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

3/1 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre

3/3 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall

3/4 – Leicester, UK – De Montfort Hall

3/6 – Basingstoke, UK – The Anvil

3/7 – Guildford, UK – G LIve

3/8 – Scunthorpe, UK – Baths Hall

3/9 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

4/10 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

4/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

4/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

4/13 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic

4/15 – Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theatre

4/16 – Montreal, QC – Place Des Artes

4/18 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Concert Hall

4/19 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama

4/21 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

4/22 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

4/23 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC

4/25 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

4/26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

4/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA – F.M Kirby

4/28 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theatre

4/30 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Events Center

5/1 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Events Center

4/2 – Baltimore, Theatre – Lyric Theatre

5/3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live Etess Arena

5/5 – Syracuse – The OnCenter Cruse Hinds

5/6 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Centre

5/7 – Providence, RI – The Vets

5/9 – Hershey, PA – The Giant Center

5/10 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

5/11 – Durham, NC – DPAC

5/13 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium

5/14 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

5/16 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckhard Hall

5/17 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

5/18 – Melbourne, FL – King Center

5/20 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

5/21 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

5/22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy PAC

5/23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

5/24 – Huber Heights – The Rose Music Hall

5/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Music Hall

5/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre

5/30 – Waukegan, IL – Genessee Theatre

5/31 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

6/1 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

6/3 – Kansas City, MO – Midlands

6/5 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

6/7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

6/9 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findley Auto Center

7/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre – with Alan Parsons

7/12 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre – with Alan Parsons

7/13 – Henderson, NV – Lees Family Forum

7/15 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – with Alan Parsons

7/16 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – with Alan Parsons

7/18 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre – with Alan Parsons

7/19 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

7/20 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

7/22 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

7/23 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

7/24 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/26 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

7/27 – Boise, ID – Egyptian

7/29 – Salt Lake City – Maverik Arena

7/31 – Alburquerque, NM – Kiva Theatre

8/1 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel PAC

8/2 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits – Moody

8/3 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

8/5 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

8/6 – Shreveport, LA – Municipal Theatre

8/7 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

8/9 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C Smith Concert Hall

8/10 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

8/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre

8/14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavillion

8/15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavillion

8/16 – Interlochen, OH – Center for the Performing Arts

8/19 – Saratoga Springs – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

8/20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

8/21 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8/22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

8/25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger PAC

8/26 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

8/27 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

8/28 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium