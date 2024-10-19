Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night, becoming the 27th artist to be included more than once, joining luminaries such as John Lennon, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young.

He was first inducted in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath; his latest induction comes for his solo career, which started in 1980 when he released Blizzard of Ozz after he was fired from the band he helped form.

Osbourne was inducted into the Rock Hall by actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black. "The greatest frontman in the history of rock 'n' roll - Ozzy Osbourne," said Black. The cover of Blizzard of Ozz "was the most metal thing I had ever seen, and I didn't even know what metal was.

"Then I went back to Ozzy's earlier albums, to Black Sabbath. And I was like, Unholy shit, this motherf---er invented heavy metal ... the darkest, heaviest shit the world had ever heard."

Ozzy Osbourne Is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Seated on a throne, Osbourne accepted his award to a standing ovation. "I can't believe I'm here myself," he said during a shirt speech. "My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I can't thank them enough.

"I've been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world's greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players. ... I [want to say] one thing tonight for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sitting here tonight." (Guitarist Rhoads, who died in 1982, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.)

Osbourne is currently battling Parkinson's disease, in addition to other medical issues, which have prevented him from performing live in recent years. Back in May, he was still holding out hope to perform at Saturday's induction ceremony, though he warned his doctors may advise against it.

He did kick off the performance part of an onstage tribute by screaming the familiar "All aboard!" before the band launched into "Crazy Train."

His most recent solo album, Patient Number Nine, arrived in 2022; his last tour was 2018's No More Tours II, a reference to his 1992 premature retirement from the road and anticipation this run could be his final one.