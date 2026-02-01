An all-star lineup of rock stars joined forces to honor Ozzy Osbourne with a special tribute at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

The in memoriam segment of the show was started by country singer Reba McEntire, who performed her song "Trailblazer" as images of late musicians were projected on screens. As she finished her portion, the oversized image of Osbourne appeared, giving way to the triumphant Ozzy tribute.

Guns N' Roses rockers Slash and Duff McKagan were joined by guitarist/producer Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and singer Post Malone. Together, the group powered through an emphatic rendition of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," complete with pyrotechnics and the smashing of instruments at the end.

Watching from the audience, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne were visibly moved by the performance, seen crying at some points, while emphatically cheering at the conclusion.

Pictures from the performance can be seen below.

Ozzy Osbourne's Grammy History

All of the performers knew Osbourne personally, having worked in some capacity with the heavy metal icon over the years. Watt produced the singer’s final two albums, 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9. McKagan and Smith each contributed to both of those albums, while Slash and Malone appeared on Ordinary Man. All of the musicians -- sans Malone -- took place in last year’s Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, U.K., which celebrated Black Sabbath and Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness died just days after the event.

Osbourne won five Grammy Awards in his career out of 12 nominations. He took home his first Grammys in 1994 when "I Don't Want to Change the World" took home honors for Best Metal Performance. His most recent Grammy wins took place in 2023, when Patient Number 9 was named Best Rock Album, and “Degradation Rules” won Best Rock Song.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...