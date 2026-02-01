It was a poignant moment when Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman won Best Rock Performance for their rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” at the pre-telecast portion of the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

The performance was one of the most memorable moments of the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place last July, just weeks before Ozzy Osbourne’s death at the age of 76.

Yungblud, who looked to Ozzy as a friend and mentor in recent years, embraced Sharon Osbourne onstage before accepting the Grammy.

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for," the rocker began. "But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we're all finding so strange to comprehend. We f---ing love you Ozzy!”

The singer went on to thank the entire Osbourne family, before noting that the “Changes” performance featured “six generations of rock musicians (who) came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath and in the name of Ozzy Osbourne.”

'Rock Music's F---ing Coming Back'

“I deeply love this genre, it's all I've ever known, we want to dedicate this and I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream,” Yungblud continued. “Rock music's f---ing coming back, watch out pop music, we're gonna f---ing get you!”

“The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked me if there's anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and it will do forever. You'll be with me every time I'm nervous and on stage at every show. God bless rock music and god bless f---ing Ozzy Osbourne.”